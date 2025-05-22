GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 22, 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) square off with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 64th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

LSG's defeat to SRH on Monday quashed their faint chances of making the playoffs, making them the fifth team to be eliminated from contention to make the knockout stages. Rishabh Pant's side will look to play for pride and close this season on a high.

Meanwhile, the hosts pulled off a magnificent run chase in their most recent outing, an away win against DC. KL Rahul's hundred went in vain as the GT openers chased down 200 without breaking a sweat, putting on an unbeaten 205-run opening stand, and winning with an over to spare. They'll look to strengthen their bid for a top-two finish with a win.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices for this fixture.

Mitchell Marsh has batted with real clarity and aggression this season.

Aussie opener Mitchell Marsh's solid contributions with the bat have been one of the bright sparks in a topsy-turvy season for LSG. Marsh has smashed 443 runs in 11 matches, averaging 40.27 and scoring at a strike rate of 157.09, providing the team with plenty of impetus at the top of the order.

Marsh missed LSG's clash against GT at Lucknow due to personal reasons, but is expected to make the playing XI for this match. He has positive match-ups against most GT bowlers in limited-overs cricket aside from Kagiso Rabada, and should enjoy batting at an Ahmedabad track that should have plenty of pace and bounce on offer.

His high points ceiling makes him a solid Dream11 captaincy choice for this fixture.

Shubman Gill is one of the most in-form batters in the league right now and has scored more than 350 runs in his last six innings alone. The GT skipper smashed a 38-ball 60 against LSG in the reverse fixture at the Ekana Stadium, and while that knock came at a losing cause, he'll back himself to produce another big score, maybe even a hundred, in this match.

Gill has looked quite comfortable against all types of bowling this season, and despite his slightly negative match-up against Avesh Khan, he looks all set to dominate one of the most expensive bowling units of IPL 2025.

His record at Ahmedabad is terrific, and with GT needing wins in both their remaining matches to guarantee a top-two finish, the skipper will look to lead from the front to secure the same. He's a bankable Dream11 captaincy choice tonight.

There probably isn't a player more deserving of an instant national call-up than Sai Sudharsan right now. Right from the first game of the season, he has brought his A-Game for the Titans, and is currently the highest run-scorer of IPL 2025, with 617 runs in 12 innings at an average of 56.09 and a strike rate of 157.

His measured yet attacking approach to batting has made him one of the hardest batters to dismiss in the league, and with LSG's strike bowler Digvesh Rathi suspended for this clash, Sudharsan could notch up yet another big score.

The southpaw has been smashing half-centuries for fun, and got his second IPL hundred in the ten-wicket win over DC on Sunday. Much like his skipper and opening partner, Sai Sudharsan is a top Dream11 captaincy choice for this match.

