GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 4

The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

The two new entrants, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, will get to taste their first IPL action on Monday. The Super Giants have built a formidable roster headlined by the charismatic KL Rahul. With a good blend of youth and experience in their ranks, the Super Giants will eye a place in the IPL 2022 playoffs.

The Gujarat Titans will also be eyeing a winning start to their IPL 2022 campaign. The Titans boast some of the best T20 players in Hardik Pandya, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan, with some exciting local talents also in their squad. With both teams eager to get the ball rolling from the word go, a fascinating game beckons in Mumbai.

Click here for Live Cricket Score and Ball by Ball Commentary

GT vs LSG Probable Playing 11 Today

GT XI

Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar/Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller/Dominic Drakes, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Aaron/Yash Dayal

LSG XI

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera and Mohsin Khan/Ankit Rajpoot

Check IPL 2022 Teams and Squads

Match Details

GT vs LSG, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 28th March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Check IPL 2022 Schedule

Pitch Report

Although the IPL 2022 opener between CSK and KKR at the Wankhede Stadium was a low-scoring game, the pitch should be a good one to bat on. The average first-innings score at the venue in the IPL last season was 177. The pacers should get extra bounce and swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The ball was held up off the surface in the previous game, offering help to the spinners. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the dew factor likely to come into play in the second innings.

Check out the updated IPL point table here.

Today’s GT vs LSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul: KL Rahul has been the standout batter in the IPL since 2018. However, he is with a different franchise now and will be keen to replicate his Punjab Kings form with the Lucknow Super Giants. Rahul has been criticized for his lack of intent at the top of the order. But with a strong batting unit to help him along, Rahul could be at his best in IPL 2022.

Batter

Shubman Gill: Like KL Rahul, Shubman Gill has also shifted bases and has a lot of responsibilities at the top of the Gujarat Titans' batting unit. Gill had a decent season last year, scoring over 400 runs for the Kolkata Knight Riders. With experience under his belt, Gill is a good addition to your GT vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is set to embark on a new chapter in his IPL career, captaining the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. The star all-rounder is fit and ready to fire. His batting exploits with his former team Mumbai Indians is well-documented. Adding his bowling prowess into the mix makes Pandya one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan was a revelation with the ball last year, impressing with his accuracy and relentless spells in the middle overs. But he is no longer a support bowler, with the Lucknow Super Giants snapping him up at the IPL 2022 Auction for the big bucks. With the conditions suiting his style of bowling, Avesh is a must-have in your GT vs LSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in GT vs LSG Dream11 prediction team

Shubman Gill (GT)

KL Rahul (LSG)

Avesh Khan (LSG)

Important stats for GT vs LSG Dream11 prediction team

KL Rahul - 626 runs in 13 IPL 2021 matches, Average: 62.60

Shubman Gill - 478 runs in 17 IPL 2021 innings, Average: 28.12

Mohammed Shami - 19 wickets in 14 IPL 2021 matches, Average: 20.79

GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

GT vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Rashid Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya.

GT vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, David Miller, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Lockie Ferguson, Avesh Khan, Rashid Khan and Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Shubman Gill. Vice-captain: KL Rahul.

Edited by Samya Majumdar