GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 51

The 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GT vs LSG Dream11 prediction.

The Gujarat Titans are on course for a top-two finish with seven wins in 10 matches so far. Gujarat come into the game on the back of a thumping nine-wicket win against the Royals with Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad impressing the most.

They will next face the Lucknow Super Giants, who have lost their way of late, gaining only three points in their last four matches. Although KL Rahul is ruled out due to injury, the Super Giants have a decent roster capable of holding their own against any opponent.

With both teams keen on sealing an important win, a cracker of a contest beckons in Ahmedabad.

GT vs LSG Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 51

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns in the 51st match of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 7. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 51

Date and Time: May 7th, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

GT vs LSG pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 51

The pitch in Ahmedabad is a decent batting track with the average first-innings score reading 179 this season. There has been ample help on offer for pacers, having accounted for nearly 75 percent of the wickets in the previous match. The powerplay phase will be key for the bowlers with the previous game seeing eight wickets fall across both innings. Chasing is the preferred option upon winning the toss with three out of five matches being won by the side batting second.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

1st-innings score: 179

2nd-innings score: 167

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 3

GT vs LSG probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gujarat Titans injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans probable playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

Lucknow Super Giants injury/team news

KL Rahul is ruled out of the IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants probable playing 11

Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen ul Haq, Mohsin Khan and Krishnappa Gowtham.

GT vs LSG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (10 matches, 245 runs, SR: 164.43)

Nicholas Pooran has been brilliant for the Lucknow Super Giants in a middle-order role. He has 245 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 164.43.

With Pooran capable of taking on both pace and spin, he is a fine pick for your GT vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (10 matches, 375 runs, Average: 37.50)

Shubman Gill is Gujarat Titans' top run-scorer this season with 375 runs in 10 matches. He is averaging 37.50 with three fifties to his credit.

With Gill looking in good touch coming into the game, he is a good addition to your GT vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Krunal Pandya (10 matches, 122 runs, 6 wickets)

Krunal Pandya is set to lead the Super Giants in the absence of KL Rahul. However, it will be Krunal's all-round ability that will hold the key. He has 122 runs and six wickets in ten matches, including a player-of-the-match performance against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Given his ability and experience, Krunal is a top pick for your GT vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (10 matches, 18 wickets, Average: 17.89)

Rashid Khan is the joint-leading wicket-taker in the IPL this season with 18 wickets. He is averaging 17.89 with the ball and has picked up a wicket almost every 13 balls.

With Rashid capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, he is a must-have in your GT vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

GT vs LSG match captain and vice-captain choices

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis has slowly taken up a more prominent role with both the bat and ball of late. Stoinis has 235 runs and five wickets in 10 matches with a strike rate of 145.06 holding him in good stead.

With there being a possibility of Stoinis batting at the top of the order as well, he is a viable captaincy pick for your GT vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, like Stoinis, is beginning to find form with both the bat and ball. He comes into the game on the back of a 15-ball 39 with the bat and also a wicket with the ball.

With 252 runs and four wickets in nine matches to his credit, Hardik is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your GT vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shubman Gill 375 runs in 10 matches Kyle Mayers 311 runs in 10 matches Naveen ul Haq 7 wickets in 5 matches Rashid Khan 18 wickets in 10 matches Ravi Bishnoi 12 wickets in 10 matches

GT vs LSG match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 51

Ravi Bishnoi has been brilliant with the ball this season, picking up 12 wickets in 10 matches. Bishnoi is averaging 22.33 and has consistently picked wickets in the middle overs. With Bishnoi in decent form, he could be a brilliant pick for your GT vs LSG Dream11 prediction team.

GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (vc), Hardik Pandya (c), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi

GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Abhinav Manohar, Shubman Gill (c)

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

