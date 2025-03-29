GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – March 29, 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) square off with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ninth match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, March 29, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

MI will welcome their skipper Hardik Pandya back into the fold for this match and the all-rounder will look to lead the team to their first win of the season after they lost their 13th straight opening game of the IPL to CSK last Sunday.

GT, meanwhile, will want their bowling attack to step up after a disastrous outing saw them concede 243 at home to the Punjab Kings in their season opener. While their batters valiantly fought to chase the target, they fell short by 11 runs.

This is a closely contested match-up, with GT holding a slender 3-2 lead over MI, and it'll be interesting to see who comes out on top in this one.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices for this match.

#3 Mohammed Siraj (BOWL) (GT)

Mohammed Siraj had a debut to forget for GT.

GT's prized pace-bowling signing Mohammed Siraj had a day to forget on his debut for his new franchise against PBKS. The ₹12.25 crore signing leaked runs with both the new ball and the old, and finished with figures of 0/54 in four overs, understandably leading to a loss in Dream11 ownership.

However, he has been one of the best Indian seamers in the IPL in recent times and played a crucial role in RCB's four playoff qualifications in the last five seasons. While his prowess with the new ball is known to many, he has also grown to become an effective death bowler, contrary to popular belief.

Against many out-of-form batters like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in the MI camp, an all-phases bowler like Siraj could have a good day with the ball. He's an interesting Dream11 differential to include in your teams, especially if GT bats first when the two sides meet.

#2 Mitchell Santner (ALL) (MI)

Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner is set to be a key player this season for MI, and his wicketless outing in the season opener against CSK shouldn't detract from his point-scoring potential in this match.

Santner batted at No. 7 for MI and scored a handy 11 runs but completed only two overs due to the constant stream of left-handers in the CSK lineup. However, he's in the form of his life with the ball and Santner could wreak havoc against a shaky GT middle order,

His clever changes of pace and length and his ability to beat the batters in the air could cause problems for the GT batters, especially at a venue where they'll be looking to attack every ball.

A proven international all-rounder like Santner having differential level ownership is rare and he could be a strong Dream11 differential pick.

#1 Sherfane Rutherford (BAT) (GT)

Putting aside his questionable batting choices against Vyshak Vijayakumar's wide-line bowling strategy, West Indies' power-hitter Sherfane Rutherford actually had a solid outing on his GT debut. The 26-year-old batting all-rounder smashed 46 off 28 balls against PBKS but was unable to get the team over the line.

However, he seems to be ahead of Glenn Phillips in the pecking order for the Titans due to his consistent performances as a middle-order batter in international cricket.

The southpaw is a fearsome striker of the ball and a big six-hitter and Rutherford could certainly pack a punch against an MI side that lacks recognized death bowling,

His propensity to find the boundary makes Sherfane Rutherford a powerful Dream11 differential pick in tonight's clash.

