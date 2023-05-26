GT vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 26th, 2023

The second qualifier of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI). Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting this high-octane GT vs MI clash.

Gujarat Titans failed to directly qualify for the final after suffering a 15-run loss against the Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier. The bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Super Kings to 172/7. In reply, the Titans kept losing wickets at regular intervals and ultimately fell short of the target.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, handily beat the Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the Eliminator to stay alive in IPL 2023. The batters contributed as they finished their innings on 182/8. The Mumbai bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over the Super Giants on 101 to win the game.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the GT vs MI game.

#3 Rashid Khan (GT) – 9 credits

Rashid Khan celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Gujarat Titans)

Rashid Khan has been very good with both the bat and the ball in this year’s IPL. The Afghan spinner has played a vital role for the Gujarat Titans in their qualification for the playoffs. He has picked up 25 wickets in 15 games at an average of 19 and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Rashid picked up the wicket of Ambati Rayudu against the Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier. He has been striking the ball cleanly in the last few games and scored 30 off 16 balls in Chennai. He can fetch you points with both the bat and the ball in the GT vs MI clash.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 9 credits

Suryakumar Yadav in action for Mumbai Indians (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Suryakumar Yadav is back in form at the business end of IPL 2023. He has been the mainstay of Mumbai Indians’ batting lineup for the last few years and has stepped up this season to help them finish in top three in the competition.

Suryakumar has scored 544 runs in 15 games at an average of 41.85. He scored 33 off 20 balls against the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator and looked good at the crease. You can bank on him to earn you points in the GT vs MI game on Friday.

#1 Shubman Gill (GT) – 9 credits

Shubman Gill receiving an award (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Gujarat Titans)

Shubman Gill has been in rich form with the bat in this year’s IPL. The right-handed batter from Gujarat has piled up runs this season and has been a vital cog in the Titans’ batting lineup. He sits in the second position in the most runs list in IPL 2023 with 722 runs to his name.

Gill top-scored for the Titans against the Super Kings in the first qualifier. He made 42 at the top of the order before getting dismissed in the 14th over. With the form he is in, you can’t miss out on the opportunity to make him the captain of your Dream11 side.

Poll : Which of these batters will earn more points? Suryakumar Yadav Shubman Gill 72 votes