GT vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – March 24, 2024  

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against each other in Match No.5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday, March 24. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the contest.

The Titans won the title in 2022 and finished as the runners-up last season. Hence, expectations will be high from them. MI, on the other hand, are entering a transition phase with Hardik Pandya as their new skipper.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the GT vs MI game:

#3 Shubman Gill (GT) – 9 credits

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans. Courtesy: IPL

Shubman Gill had an incredible outing last time around for the Titans and fantasy users should not think about leaving him out of GT vs MI Dream11 teams. He scored nearly 900 runs last season and won the Orange Cap. Recently, he played some handy knocks in the series against England and that should keep him in a positive frame of mind.

#2 Rashid Khan (GT) – 9 credits

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans. Courtesy: IPL

Rashid Khan has been a tough customer to deal with for oppositions. Not only does he pick up wickets, but keeps the batters on their toes with his accuracy. Last season, Rashid picked 27 wickets and finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Moreover, he showed his batting prowess and lower down the order. He should be a must in GT vs MI Dream11 teams.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) – 9 credits

England & India Net Sessions

Jasprit Bumrah joined the MI camp on Friday and would be raring to go. He was in outstanding form in the Test series against England and is in stupendous form. Last season, he missed playing in the IPL due to an injury. However, MI would be happy to have him back as he is one of the best in the business. He should be picked in GT vs MI Dream11 teams.

