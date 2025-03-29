GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – March 29, 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 9th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, March 29, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both teams lost their opening fixtures of IPL 2025. GT went down to the Punjab Kings in a very high-scoring opening contest at home, with the Titans falling only 11 runs short of chasing PBKS' mammoth total of 243.

MI, meanwhile, was caught in the spin web of CSK's Noor Ahmad, in their tournament-opener, but their bowlers, particularly young left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur, helped them push CSK to their limit, and avoid a hefty defeat, and protect their Net Run Rate.

With Hardik Pandya returning to the team after serving a one-match ban, MI will be hoping to open their account for the season. Shubman Gill and Co. will want to extend their good record against MI at this venue.

It's time now to look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this match.

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has been going through a lean patch for a while now but showed signs of returning to form with a patient 26-ball 29 against CSK and was unfortunate to face Noor Ahmad in that form. However, the 34-year-old dominated the T20 format not long ago, and on what should be a great wicket for batting, this is the perfect game for SKY to get back to his A-game.

He enjoys playing against GT, scoring 200 runs in four innings against them at an average of 66.7 and a strike rate of 181.8. He's also quite familiar with the track at the Narendra Modi Stadium and has good numbers there.

Considering the indifferent form of the GT bowlers, the batter-friendly conditions at Ahmedabad, and SKY's endless range of boundary-scoring shots, he could be an explosive Dream11 captaincy choice.

Jos Buttler scored a 33-ball 54 in GT's first match against PBKS.

Jos Buttler got off to a solid start as a GT player, scoring a half-century on debut, albeit in a losing cause, against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). To not disturb the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, the English keeper-batter slotted in at No. 3, and seemed completely at ease despite walking in to bat in the final over of the powerplay.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, the MI bowling lineup does have a fair few cracks in it, and on what should be a terrific batting venue in Ahmedabad, this could turn out to be a very fruitful game for Buttler as a batter. He could also add a few handy points to his tally through his wicket-keeping.

All in all, he's a bankable Dream11 captaincy choice tonight.

#1 Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT)

The GT captain, Shubman Gill, is automatically a great Dream11 captaincy pick when the venue is the Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad. The 25-year-old got off to a flyer of a start in their last match against PBKS, but one shot too many saw him fall after a 14-ball 33.

However, his stellar record at the Narendra Modi Stadium (986 runs in 19 innings at an average of 61.6 and a strike rate of 161.1) bodes well for his chances of a mega haul tonight. With his very high points ceiling as an opening batter and his consistency and reliability in the IPL, he is very likely to be the most popular captaincy choice tonight.

