GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Eliminator

The Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Friday, May 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The team losing today's match will be eliminated while the winning team will play the 2nd Qualifier against Punjab Kings for the second spot in finals. Gujarat Titans won 9 of their 14 league stage matches while Mumbai Indians won 8 of their 14 matches.

These two teams have played a total of 7 head-to-head matches. Mumbai Indians have won 2 matches while Gujarat Titans have won 5 matches.

GT vs MI Match Details

The Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 30 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs MI, Eliminator Match

Date and Time: 30th May 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh is a neutral venue with equal opportunities for batters and bowlers. Dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase. The last match played here was between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where a total of 207 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

GT vs MI Form Guide

GT - Won 9 of their last 14 matches

MI - Won 8 of their last 14 matches

GT vs MI Probable Playing XI

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshad Khan (impact)

MI Playing XI

No injury updates

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Charith Asalanka, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Ashwini Kumar (impact)

GT vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is a perfect replacement for Ryan Rickelton, and can smash a lot of runs in the powerplay overs. Kusal Mendis is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Sai Sudharsan is in exceptional form and is smashing runs for fun. He has smashed 679 runs in the last 14 matches. Suryakumar Yadav is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Shahrukh Khan and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Hardik Pandya will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 187 runs and taken 13 wickets in the last 13 matches. Mitchell Santner is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Prasidh Krishna

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult. Both bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Prasidh Krishna is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 23 wickets in the last 14 matches. Jasprit Bumrah is another good bowler for today's match.

GT vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan is one of the most crucial picks from Gujarat Titans as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and is in great form. He has smashed 679 runs in the last 14 matches.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is no doubt another good pick from the Gujarat Titans squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 649 runs in the last 14 matches.

5 Must-Picks for GT vs MI, Eliminator Match

Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill

Hardik Pandya

Suryakumar Yadav

Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, J Bairstow

Batters: S Sudharsan, S Gill, R Sharma, S Yadav

All-rounders: H Pandya, M Santner

Bowlers: P Krishna J Bumrah, T Boult

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis

Batters: S Sudharsan, S Gill, T Varma, S Yadav

All-rounders: H Pandya

Bowlers: P Krishna J Bumrah, T Boult, M Siraj, R Khan

