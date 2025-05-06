GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 56

The 56th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Mumbai Indians are currently placed third in the points table as they have won seven of their last eleven matches. They won their last match against Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have won seven of their last ten matches. They won their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad by 38 runs.

These two teams have played a total of six head-to-head matches. Mumbai Indians have won two matches while Gujarat Titans have won four matches.

GT vs MI Match Details

The 56th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 6 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs MI, 56th Match

Date and Time: 6th May 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball outside the boundary. Pacers are only effective in the powerplay overs as the ball swings a lot. Dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase. The last match played here was between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow SuperGiants, where a total of 376 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

GT vs MI Form Guide

GT - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

MI - Won 7 of their last 11 matches

GT vs MI Probable Playing XI

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Gerald Coetzee, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma (impact)

MI Playing XI

No injury updates

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma (impact)

GT vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form, smashing runs in almost every match. He has smashed 470 runs in the last ten matches. Ryan Rickelton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Sai Sudharsan is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously. He has smashed 504 runs in the last ten matches. Suryakumar Yadav is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Washington Sundar and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Hardik Pandya will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 157 runs and taken 13 wickets in the last ten matches. Will Jacks is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Trent Boult

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Trent Boult is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 16 wickets in the last eleven matches. Jasprit Bumrah is another good bowler for today's match.

GT vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan is one of the most crucial picks from Gujarat Titans as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and is in great form. He has smashed 504 runs in the last ten matches.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best picks from the Mumbai Indians squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 475 runs in the last eleven matches.

5 Must-Picks for GT vs MI, 56th Match

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler

Shubman Gill

Suryakumar Yadav

Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, R Rickelton

Batters: S Sudharsan, S Yadav, R Sharma, S Gill

All-rounders: H Pandya, W Jacks

Bowlers: P Krishna, T Boult, J Bumrah

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, R Rickelton

Batters: S Sudharsan, S Yadav, R Sharma, S Gill

All-rounders: H Pandya, W Sundar

Bowlers: R Khan, T Boult, J Bumrah

