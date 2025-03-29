GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 9

The ninth match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
The Titans started their 2025 season with a defeat against the Punjab Kings. Punjab batted first and smashed 243 runs in 20 overs. The Gujarat Titans were able to score 232 runs, falling short by 11 runs. Mumbai Indians, too, began their season with a loss, going down against the Chennai Super Kings by four wickets.
The two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. Mumbai have won 2 matches, while Gujarat have come out on top on three occasions.
GT vs MI Match Details
The ninth match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on March 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GT vs MI, 9th Match
Date and Time: 29 March 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Pitch Report
The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is flat and will present a lot of opportunities for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last match played at this venue was between the Gujarat Giants and the Punjab Kings, where a total of 475 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.
GT vs MI Form Guide
GT - L
MI - L
GT vs MI Probable Playing XI
GT Playing XI
No injury updates
Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Sai Kishore, and Prasidh Krishna (Impact).
MI Playing XI
No injury updates
Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju, and Vignesh Puthur
GT vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record, and he has smashed 54 runs in just 33 balls in the last match. Ryan Rickelton is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.
Batters
Shubman Gill
Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Gill was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 1112 runs in 20 venue matches at an average of around 69. Sai Sudharsan is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Will Jacks
Hardik Pandya and Will Jacks are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Jacks will bat in the top order and might bowl a few overs in today's match. Mitchell Santner is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Rashid Khan
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Deepak Chahar and Rashid Khan. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Rashid has an exceptional venue record. He has also taken 20 wickets in 15 head-to-head matches. Trent Boult is another good bowler for today's match.
GT vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill is one of the most crucial picks from the Gujarat Titans as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and has exceptional records. He has smashed 1112 runs in 20 venue matches at an average of around 69. He smashed 33 runs in just 14 balls in the last match.
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler is another crucial pick from the Gujarat Titans squad. He is in excellent form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 552 runs in 12 head-to-head matches at a strike rate of around 144.
5 Must-Picks for GT vs MI, 9th Match
Shubman Gill
Jos Buttler
Sai Sudharsan
Rohit Sharma
Will Jacks
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders as captain and vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: J Buttler, R Rickelton
Batters: S Gill, S Yadav, R Sharma, T Varma, S Sudharsan
All-rounders: W Jacks, H Pandya
Bowlers: R Khan, D Chahar
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: J Buttler
Batters: S Gill, S Yadav, R Sharma, T Varma, S Sudharsan
All-rounders: W Jacks, H Pandya, M Santner
Bowlers: R Khan, K Rabada
