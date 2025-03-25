GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – March 25, 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) meet in the 5th match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, March 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It's the opening fixture for both teams as they look to get off to a winning start in this new cycle of the IPL.

PBKS hit the reset button for the umpteenth time after a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign and splashed the cash at the auction to build themselves an exciting squad for the next few seasons with Shreyas Iyer at the helm. Meanwhile, GT retained their core of Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and Sai Sudharsan, and managed to develop a strong squad around them.

This clash between two of the most interesting-looking teams prior to the season promises to be a mouth-watering one. It's time now to look at three Dream11 differentials who could have a good outing.

#3 Prasidh Krishna (BOWL) (GT)

One of India's most promising fast bowlers whose career has been plagued by injuries, Prasidh Krishna will be looking to start afresh in his new chapter in the IPL with the Gujarat Titans. GT shelled out a whopping ₹9.5 crore for the 29-year-old at the auction, and it could be a really smart investment.

Prasidh has the ability to extract extra bounce from any surface, and his nippy bowling is an ideal fit for the generally pacer-friendly Narendra Modi Stadium. He also possesses an excellent yorker, which allows him to be a very efficient death bowler.

In fact, in IPL 2022, Prasidh bowled the most dot balls in the season (200), surpassing even the likes of Trent Boult and Mohammed Shami, and played an integral role in RR's march to the final. Against a PBKS batting lineup that's not the most settled, Prasidh could be an interesting differential to include in your teams.

#2 Washington Sundar (ALL) (GT)

Washington Sundar's batting is a very underrated facet of his game.

When he's fully fit, Washington Sundar can be a very valuable asset to any team he plays for, regardless of the format. Securing his services for only ₹3.2 crore was a steal for the Titans, and with him backed by only a small % of Dream11 players, he's a potential differential pick for this match.

Set to bat at No.5 or higher for GT this season, Washington's potential as a batter could finally be unlocked. He's a capable boundary hitter who has a very good game against spin and should be crucial in the battle against Brar and Chahal. With the ball, Sundar is an excellent powerplay option, and could get wickets with both the new ball and the old.

A complete all-rounder who should play a big role with both bat and ball for his team, Washington Sundar is one to keep an eye on in this match.

#1 Prabhsimran Singh (WK) (PBKS)

One of only two retentions by the Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2025, dashing wicket-keeper batter Prabhsimran Singh will look to repay his team's faith in him. The 24-year-old has played some memorable knocks for PBKS in his IPL career, but is yet to find consistency, as indicated by his average of less than 25.

However, he is a bonafide boundary hitter and a terrific player of pace bowling, and could well take on GT's fearsome pace trio of Siraj, Rabada, and Prasidh Krishna. Very strong square of the wicket, a venue like the Narendra Modi Stadium would be ideal for someone like Prabhsimran.

Any opening batter has a very high points ceiling on Dream11 this season, and his minimal ownership makes Prabhsimran a powerful differential option.

