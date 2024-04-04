GT vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – April 4, 2024  

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (KKR) will face each other in Match No. 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday, April 4. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the contest.

The Titans have four points to their name with a net run rate of -0.738 thanks to wins in two out of three games. The Kings, on the other hand, began IPL 2024 with a win over Delhi Capitals (DC) before losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the GT vs PBKS game:

#3 Sam Curran (PBKS) – 8.5 credits

Sam Curran of PBKS. Courtesy: IPL

Sam Curran is slowly but steadily getting into his groove. In three matches, he has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.50.

The Englishman picked up three wickets against the Super Giants and that should keep him in a positive frame of mind. Curran has also notched 86 runs at an average of 28.66 with a top score of 63. He should be a part of the GT vs PBKS Dream11 teams.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) – 9 credits

Shikhar Dhawan of PBKS in action. Courtesy: IPL

Shikhar Dhawan has been on top of his game for the Kings in the tournament. The southpaw has racked up 137 runs from three games at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 133 with a top score of 70 to his name. He needs to stay in form for the Kings to beat the Titans.

Fantasy users should pick him for their GT vs PBKS Dream11 teams.

#1 Rashid Khan (GT) – 9 credits

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans. Courtesy: IPL

Rashid Khan is starting to get into his groove in the ongoing edition of the T20 league. Although he has picked up only three wickets from as many matches, it is only a matter of time before he returns to form.

One also should not forget that Rashid is more than handy with the bat. He should be a part of your GT vs PBKS Dream11 teams.

