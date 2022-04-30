GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 43

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Gujarat Titans have been on a roll in IPL 2022, winning all but one game so far. Riding on the exploits of their bowling attack, the Titans look set for a top-four finish in their debut campaign. Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, have lost their way a bit in recent times, losing their last two games in IPL 2022. RCB would want their big guns Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis to fire in unison as they look to bounce back into winning ways. With two valuable points up for grabs, an intriguing contest beckons in Mumbai.

GT vs RCB Probable Playing 11 Today

RCB Probable 11

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar/Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.

GT Probable 11

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal.

Match Details

GT vs RCB, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 43

Date and Time: 30th April 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

GT vs SRH Pitch Report

The Brabourne Stadium has been a high-scoring venue with scores of over 170 being a common sight in IPL 2022. Although another high-scoring fixture is on the cards, the pacers are likely to get some help early on. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and offer more assistance to the spinners. Taking the pace off and hitting hard lengths would be the bowlers' go-to options towards the backend of the innings. With this being a day game and no dew factor involved, neither team would mind batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s GT vs RCB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Karthik: Dinesh Karthik has been RCB's go-to man in the death overs, with his range against pace being brilliant. The keeper-batter has been in fine form, scoring at a brisk rate in the death overs. With the match-ups likely to be favorable for Karthik, he is certainly one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Batter

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill, despite a strong start to his IPL 2022 season, hasn't fired in the last few games. But he remains Gujarat Titans' best batting prospect, with his ability against spin being second to none. With the opener due for a big knock, he is a must-have in your GT vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya's form in IPL 2022 has been refreshing to say the least. The star all-rounder has scored 305 runs in seven matches this season, even pushing himself up to No. 3 in the batting unit. Although he hasn't been required to bowl in the last few games, Pandya's form and ability should hold him in good stead.

Bowler

Josh Hazlewood: Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood has been impressive for RCB this season, picking up 10 wickets in just five games. While his swing-bowling ability is note-worthy, he has been good in the backend of the innings as well. With conditions helping his style of bowling, Hazlewood is a fine addition to your GT vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in GT vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Hardik Pandya (GT) - 555 points

Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) - 472 points

Mohammed Shami (GT) - 437 points

Important stats for GT vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Karthik - 216 runs in 9 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 198.17

Hardik Pandya - 305 runs in 7 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 61.00

Harshal Patel - 10 wickets in 8 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 25.10

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

GT vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel and Rashid Khan.

Captain: Shubman Gill. Vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell.

GT vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan.

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill.

Edited by Samya Majumdar