GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 9, 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) square off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 23rd match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 9, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The hosts are flying high coming into this match after winning three games in a succession. Their latest win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) away from home saw their bowling unit shine once again, with Mohammed Siraj finishing with a four-wicket-haul and earning the POTM award.

Meanwhile, RR have done well to recover from their poor start to the season, winning two matches in a row prior to this fixture. Their bowling attack appears to have found some rhythm because of Jofra Archer's resurgence, and will definitely pose a stiff challenge to the GT batters.

In what should be a tightly contested match, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials.

#3 Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (RR)

RR seamer Tushar Desphande missed their previous outing against PBKS due to a small niggle but is expected to reclaim his place in the playing XI against GT. The skiddy pacer was one of RR's prized buys at the auction, with the Royals shelling out ₹6.5 crore to secure his services.

So far, he hasn't disappointed. The pacer was their best bowler by some margin in the devastating defeat to SRH in the first match, finishing with figures of 3/44. While he went wicketless in the next couple of matches, there's a good chance he will bounce back strongly in this match.

Tushar's pace and attacking bowling style works very well at the Narendra Modi Stadium. A genuine wicket-taker despite his tendency to leak runs, Tushar could be a very useful Dream11 differential.

The Gujarat Titans' most expensive retention ahead of IPL 2025, Rashid Khan's start to this season, has been a complete letdown. The Afghan spin-bowling all-rounder has been tonked all around the park and has only one wicket to his name in four outings, leaking runs with an economy rate of 10.21.

Rashid's wicket-taking numbers have dropped considerably after IPL 2023, and one of the most successful T20 players needs to regain his mojo soon. While this venue isn't the best for spin bowling, Rashid's quality and experience should hold him in good stead, especially if opposition batters go after him.

He has a good bowling record against RR and could also smash a few lusty blows with the bat if needed. Given his point-scoring potential and records, Rashid Khan is a strong Dream11 differential.

Hetmyer played a handy 20-run cameo in RR's most recent win over PBKS.

RR's lead finisher and prized retention, Shimron Hetmyer, will have a big part to play in this match. Hetmyer won the POTM award in RR's only win over GT two seasons ago at the same venue for his blistering 26-ball 56*.

The GT bowling attack has decimated the last couple of teams they've faced, and there's a good chance that Hetmyer will get to face more balls than he usually does. He's a tremendous pace hitter and also has a good matchup against the GT spinners, despite Sai Kishore's good form.

On what should be a good batting surface, Hetmyer's explosive ability with the bat makes him a very strong Dream11 differential pick.

