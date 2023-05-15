GT vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 15th, 2023

The 62nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting this GT vs SRH clash.

Gujarat Titans faced Mumbai Indians in their last game and suffered a loss. The bowlers struggled to hit the right areas the Mumbai Indians posted a mammoth 218 on the board. In reply, the Titans tried hard but finished their innings on 191/8 to lose the game by 27 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also are coming off a loss in their previous fixture. They lost to the Lucknow Super Giants. The Sunrisers batted first and scored 182 in their 20 overs. The bowlers only managed to pick up three wickets as they were unsuccessful in defending the total.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the GT vs SRH game.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) – 7.5 credits

Heinrich Klaasen in action for SRH (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Heinrich Klaasen is having a fantastic time with the bat in this year's IPL. The wicketkeeper-batter from Sunrisers Hyderabad has scored 262 runs in eight outings so far. He averages 43.67 with the bat and is a great batter against spin which will be crucial when they face the Titans on Monday.

Klaasen played a very good knock of 47 off 29 balls against the Super Giants to power his side to 182/6. He hit three boundaries and as many sixes. He is a vital cog in the SRH’s batting lineup in the GT vs SRH clash.

#2 Shuman Gill (GT) – 9 credits

Shubman Gill in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Shubman Gill is in rich form with the bat in IPL 2023. The right-handed Gujarat Titans' opening batter has scored 475 runs in 12 matches so far and is among the top five run scorers in the competition. He averages a hefty 43.18 with the bat.

Gill missed out against Mumbai Indians in their last game. Chasing 219, Gill was knocked over on six. He will be looking to step up in the GT vs SRH and contribute for his side.

#1 Rashid Khan (GT) – 9 credits

Rashid Khan celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Gujarat Titans)

Rashid Khan was phenomenal in their last game against Mumbai Indians. In a high-scoring affair, he picked up four wickets, giving away 30 runs in his four overs. Chasing 219, their top-order batters faltered but Rashid played a blistering knock of 73* off just 32 balls. He hit three fours and 10 sixes.

Rashid has been instrumental in the Titans being in the top two of the points table. The leggie is bowling beautifully and has already picked up 23 wickets in 12 games. He averages 16.78 with the ball and is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the GT vs SRH game.

