GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 2, 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off in the 51st match of IPL 2025 on Friday, May 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Titans were stunned by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's magnificent hundred in their last outing that rendered their above-par 200+ total utterly meaningless, condemning them to a crushing defeat. While GT are still in the top 4, with six wins in nine matches, they'll want to hit back strongly in this match to regain their confidence.

Meanwhile, a fresh and energized SRH side will aim to extend their winning momentum after a week-long break post their comfortable win over CSK last Friday.

On what should be a good batting surface at Ahmedabad, a cracking contest awaits between these two star-studded lineups. Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options for this match.

#3 Travis Head (BAT) (SRH)

While he hasn't been able to reach the heights of last season, Travis Head has produced a fair few explosive batting performances in IPL 2025 as well. With 261 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of close to 160, Head has had a decent season, but he'll want to up the ante to keep SRH's playoff hopes alive.

While the threat of an early wicket remains against the deadly Mohammed Siraj, Head could also go on a rampage at a venue where the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The southpaw is very hard to stop once he gets going, and his very high boundary percentage and terrific game against the pacers make him a Dream11 points magnet.

While a risky choice due to his wavering form, Head is an explosive Dream11 captaincy pick for this match.

Jos Buttler has been in top form throughout the season.

Jos Buttler's excellent form with the bat has been one of the main reasons for the Gujarat Titans' successful campaign so far. He averages 81.20 at a strike rate of close to 170, and the scores in his last three outings read 97*, 41*, and 50*, respectively.

While he had a rare off-day in the reverse fixture, where he got out for a duck, the English keeper-batter looks well set to pile on the runs at a venue where he clearly enjoys batting in. In seven innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Buttler has smashed 371 runs at an average of 74.2 and a strike rate of 157.2

His consistency and solidity make him a quality Dream11 captaincy choice for this match.

After a relatively slow start to the season, GT skipper Shubman Gill is now in red-hot form. The opening batter has scores of 90 and 84 in his last two outings and was the Titans' best batter in the reverse fixture against SRH as he led by example with an unbeaten 43-ball 61* to guide them home to the win.

Gill is yet to score a half-century in Ahmedabad this season, a venue he knows inside out, and a game against a very inconsistent and expensive SRH bowling lineup could be the right match to do so. He has batted with so much control and fluidity this season, and if he can avoid an early dismissal, a big score, even a hundred, could be on the cards.

The GT captain will also make a solid Dream11 captaincy choice for this fixture.

