GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 19

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Sunrisers Hyderabad started the season with a win but then continuously lost the next three matches. They lost their last match to Kolkata Knight Riders by 60 runs. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches.
These two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only one match while Gujarat Titans have won three. One match ended in a no-result.
GT vs SRH Match Details
The 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GT vs SRH, 19th Match
Date and Time: April 6, 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Pitch Report
The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball outside the boundary. Top-order batters and all-rounders are crucial at this venue. Dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase. The last match played here was between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, where a total of 383 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.
GT vs SRH Form Guide
GT - W W L
SRH - L L L W
GT vs SRH Probable Playing XI
GT Playing XI
No injury updates
Shubman Gill ©, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford
SRH Playing XI
No injury updates
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Abhinav Manohar, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami
GT vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and has been smashing runs in almost every match. He has scored 166 runs in the last three matches. Heinrich Klaasen is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan and Travis Head are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Sai Sudharsan was in exceptional form in last year's IPL and continued this year's IPL with the same form. He has smashed 186 runs in the last three matches. Shubman Gill is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Abhishek Sharma
Kamindu Mendis and Abhishek Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. K Nitish Reddy is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
R Sai Kishore
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Sai Kishore and Pat Cummins. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Sai Kishore has scalped six wickets in the last three matches. Mohammad Siraj is another good bowler for today's match.
GT vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan is one of the most crucial picks from Gujarat Titans as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and is in great form. He has smashed 186 runs in the last three matches.
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler is no doubt another good pick from the Gujarat Titans squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 166 runs in the last three matches. He scored 73 runs in just 39 balls in the last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
5 Must-Picks for GT vs SRH, 19th Match
Travis Head
Abhishek Sharma
Sai Sudharsan
Jos Buttler
Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: I Kishan, J Buttler, H Klaasen
Batters: S Sudharsan, T Head, S Gill
All-rounders: A Sharma, K Nitish Reddy
Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, M Siraj, P Cummins
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, H Klaasen
Batters: S Sudharsan, T Head, S Gill, S Rutherford
All-rounders: A Sharma, K Nitish Reddy
Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, R Khan, H Patel
