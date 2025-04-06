GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 19

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Ad

Sunrisers Hyderabad started the season with a win but then continuously lost the next three matches. They lost their last match to Kolkata Knight Riders by 60 runs. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches.

These two teams have played a total of five head-to-head matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad have won only one match while Gujarat Titans have won three. One match ended in a no-result.

Ad

Trending

GT vs SRH Match Details

The 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs SRH, 19th Match

Date and Time: April 6, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Ad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball outside the boundary. Top-order batters and all-rounders are crucial at this venue. Dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase. The last match played here was between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, where a total of 383 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

Ad

GT vs SRH Form Guide

GT - W W L

SRH - L L L W

GT vs SRH Probable Playing XI

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shubman Gill ©, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Abhinav Manohar, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Ad

GT vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and has been smashing runs in almost every match. He has scored 166 runs in the last three matches. Heinrich Klaasen is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan and Travis Head are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Sai Sudharsan was in exceptional form in last year's IPL and continued this year's IPL with the same form. He has smashed 186 runs in the last three matches. Shubman Gill is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

Abhishek Sharma

Kamindu Mendis and Abhishek Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Abhishek Sharma will open the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. K Nitish Reddy is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

R Sai Kishore

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Sai Kishore and Pat Cummins. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Sai Kishore has scalped six wickets in the last three matches. Mohammad Siraj is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

GT vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan is one of the most crucial picks from Gujarat Titans as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and is in great form. He has smashed 186 runs in the last three matches.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is no doubt another good pick from the Gujarat Titans squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 166 runs in the last three matches. He scored 73 runs in just 39 balls in the last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for GT vs SRH, 19th Match

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma

Sai Sudharsan

Jos Buttler

Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan, J Buttler, H Klaasen

Ad

Batters: S Sudharsan, T Head, S Gill

All-rounders: A Sharma, K Nitish Reddy

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, M Siraj, P Cummins

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, H Klaasen

Ad

Batters: S Sudharsan, T Head, S Gill, S Rutherford

All-rounders: A Sharma, K Nitish Reddy

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, R Khan, H Patel

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More