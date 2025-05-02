GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 51

The 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
SunRisers Hyderabad are almost out of the tournament as they have won only three of their last nine matches. They won their last match against Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have won six of their last nine matches. They lost their last match to Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets.
These two teams have played four head-to-head matches. SunRisers Hyderabad have won only one match while Gujarat Titans have won three matches.
GT vs SRH Match Details
The 51st match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GT vs SRH, 51st Match
Date and Time: 2nd May 2025, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Pitch Report
The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball beyond the boundary. Top order batters and all-rounders are crucial at this venue. Dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase. The last match played here was between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, where a total of 407 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.
GT vs SRH Form Guide
GT - Won 6 of their last 9 matches
SRH - Won 3 of their last 9 matches
GT vs SRH Probable Playing XI
GT Playing XI
No injury updates
Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma (impact)
SRH Playing XI
No injury updates
SunRisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma (impact)
GT vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every match. He is also performing the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has scored 406 runs in the last nine matches. Heinrich Klaasen is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Sai Sudharsan is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously. He has smashed 456 runs in the last nine matches. Travis Head is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Abhishek Sharma
Washington Sundar and Abhishek Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Abhishek Sharma will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 240 runs in the last nine matches. Kamindu Mendis is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Prasidh Krishna
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Prasidh Krishna is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken 17 wickets in the last nine matches. Pat Cummins is another good bowler for today's nail-biting match.
GT vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices
Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan is one of the most crucial picks from Gujarat Titans as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and is in great form. He has smashed 456 runs in the last nine matches.
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler is another good pick from the Gujarat Titans squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 406 runs in the last nine matches. He will earn additional points from wicket-keeping duties.
5 Must-Picks for GT vs SRH, 51st Match
Sai Sudharsan
Jos Buttler
Shubman Gill
Travis Head
Abhishek Sharma
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, H Klaasen
Batters: S Sudharsan, T Head, S Gill
All-rounders: A Sharma, W Sundar
Bowlers: P Krishna, M Siraj, P Cummins, H Patel
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Buttler, H Klaasen, I Kishan
Batters: S Sudharsan, T Head, S Gill
All-rounders: A Sharma
Bowlers: P Krishna, M Siraj, P Cummins, R Khan
