GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 40

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

After a poor start to their IPL 2022 campaign, the Sunrisers have stormed back in style, winning five games on the trot. They come into the game on the back of a dominant win against Royal Challengers Bangalore and look to string in another win. They face Gujarat Titans, who are perhaps the team to beat in IPL 2022. But Hardik Pandya and Co. will look to avenge their loss at the hands of SRH earlier in the season. With two of the best teams of the season butting heads, a thrilling contest is on the cards at the Wankhede.

GT vs SRH Probable Playing 11 Today

SRH Probable 11

Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar/J Suchith, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen and Umran Malik.

GT Probable 11

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal.

Match Details

GT vs SRH, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 40

Date and Time: 27th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

GT vs SRH Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede has been slightly two-paced, with batters having to bide their time in the middle before going big. The average first-innings total at the venue this year is 169, with the last three games being won by the teams batting first. Although the pacers will get some help early on with the new ball, they will revert to wide lines and slower balls as the match progresses. The spinners will be key in the middle overs given the nature of the track. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the dew factor likely to play a part as well.

Today’s GT vs SRH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran has played his role to perfection in the middle order, seeing off tricky chases with mature performances alongside Aiden Markram. The southpaw is one of the most explosive batters in the competition and can easily take the attack to the opposition. With Pooran due for a trademark blitzkrieg in IPL 2022, he is a fine addition to your GT vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill, who started the season in fine fashion, hasn't fired in the last few games, leaving Gujarat shorthanded in the powerplay phase. Gill's ability against both pace and spin holds him in good stead ahead of the game. With the conditions also suiting his batting skill-set, Gill is a must-have in your GT vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has been sensational with the bat in IPL 2022 with valuable contributions in the middle order. He is Gujarat Titans' highest run-scorer so far, with his intent and experience serving him well. While Pandya isn't likely to roll his arm over, his batting prowess should earn him a spot in your fantasy team.

Bowler

T Natarajan: T Natarajan has been the best pacer in IPL 2022 with 15 wickets in just seven games. Although the left-armer has been brilliant across all phases, it is his death-bowling skills that have attracted the most plaudits. Given his recent form, Natarajan could be backed to pick up a few wickets today.

Top 3 best players to pick in GT vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Hardik Pandya (GT) - 539 points

Umran Malik (SRH) - 375 points

T Natarajan (SRH) - 495 points

Important stats for GT vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Rahul Tripathi - 212 runs in 7 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 175.21

Hardik Pandya - 295 runs in 6 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 73.75

T Natarajan - 15 wickets in 7 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 14.53

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

GT vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

Captain: Shubman Gill. Vice-captain: Rahul Tripathi.

GT vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson, David Miller, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Captain: Nicholas Pooran. Vice-captain: Shubman Gill.

