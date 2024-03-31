GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 12

The 12th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently the most popular team of IPL 2024 after their massive innings of 277 runs in the last match against Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are currently placed eighth in the points table with just one win in their last two matches.

These two sides have locked horns three times, and Gujarat Titans have won two matches. The last match played between these two teams was won by the Gujarat Titans. A total of 342 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

GT vs SRH Match Details

The 12th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs SRH, 12th Match

Date and Time: 31st March 2024, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a batting paradise, where fans should expect high-scoring matches. Pacers are more useful here than spinners at this venue. The last IPL match played here was between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, where a total of 330 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

GT vs SRH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

GT - L W L W L

SRH - W L L L L

GT vs SRH Probable Playing XI

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill ©, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins ©, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik

GT vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has shown his dominance till now. He has smashed 143 runs in the last two matches. Wriddhiman Saha is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is a name that every cricket fan has in their mind as the possible opener option for the T20 World Cup. He has an average of 74 at this venue, which includes three half-centuries and three centuries. Travis Head is another good batter pick who will be looking to dominate this match using the pitch conditions.

All-rounders

Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai and Aiden Markram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Azmatullah Omarzai is not only expected to perform with the bat but also show his dominance with pace bowling at this venue.

Bowlers

Pat Cummins

The top bowler pick for today's Dream11 team is Pat Cummins. He has taken five wickets in two matches at this venue. Rashid Khan is another good bowler option for today's nail-biting match. He has taken 14 wickets in 11 matches at this venue.

GT vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Travis Head is in the best form of his life, performing in every match possible. This pitch will further support hitters like him. He smashed 62 runs in just 24 balls at a strike rate of 258 in the last match against Mumbai Indians.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klassen is one of the top T20 players currently who play both spin and pace bowling equally well. He has smashed 64 runs in the only match played against Gujarat Titans at this venue. He has already smashed 143 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for GT vs SRH, 12th Match

Shubman Gill

Azmatullah Omarzai

Rashid Khan

Heinrich Klaasen

Travis Head

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or top-order all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klassen, W Saha

Batters: T Head, A Sharma, S Gill, S Sudharsan

All-rounders: A Markram, A Omarzai

Bowlers: R Khan, M Sharma, P Cummins

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klassen, W Saha

Batters: T Head, S Gill, S Sudharsan

All-rounders: A Markram, A Omarzai

Bowlers: R Khan, B Kumar, S Johnson, P Cummins