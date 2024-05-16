GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 66

The 66th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Gujarat Titans will be playing their last match of IPL 2024, and they will try to end the season on a positive note for their fans. They have won five of their last 13 matches, and are currently placed 8th in the points table. The SunRisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are currently placed fourth in the points table as they have won seven of their last 12 matches. They will try to reach the playoffs and reach the top two spots.

These two squads have played a total of four head-to-head matches, and three matches have been dominated by the Gujarat Titans. The SunRisers Hyderabad have only won one head-to-head match.

GT vs SRH Match Details

The 66th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on May 16 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs SRH, 66th Match

Date and Time: 16th May 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad supports batters. The last match played here was between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants, where a total of 332 runs were scored at a loss of four wickets. The SunRisers Hyderabad won that match without even losing a single wicket. Hyderabad have won 35 of their 56 venue matches. Three of the last five matches played here have been won by team batting first.

GT vs SRH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

GT - N/R W L L L

SRH - W L W L L

GT vs SRH Probable Playing XI

GT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Wade (wk), Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, and Sandeep Warrier.

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, and T Natarajan.

GT vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is smashing in every match possible and has a very good head-to-head record. He has also smashed 339 runs in the last 12 matches. He has smashed 88 runs in just two matches against the Gujarat Titans. Matthew Wade is another good wicketkeeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Travis Head

Shubman Gill and Travis Head are the two best batters to pick for today's Dream11 team. Travis Head has smashed 533 runs in the last 11 matches. Abhishek Sharma is another good option for today's match as he has smashed 401 runs in the last 12 matches.

All-rounders

K Nitesh Reddy

K Nitesh Reddy and Shahrukh Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. K Nitesh Reddy is in the best form of his life as he has already smashed 239 runs and taken three wickets in the last nine matches.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Pat Cummins and Rashid Khan. They have exceptional numbers on this pitch and the head-to-head records also favor them. T Natarajan is another good bowler who has taken 15 wickets in the last 10 matches.

GT vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Travis Head showed his dominance in all the matches till now. He hasn't bowled in any match till now, but currently is in the best form of his life with the bat. He has already smashed 533 runs in the last 11 matches. He has smashed 261 runs in six venue matches at a strike rate of 164.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma loves performing against Gujarat Titans and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 401 runs in the last 12 matches. He has smashed 141 runs in four head-to-head matches. He has also smashed 258 runs and taken one wicket in 13 matches played at this venue.

5 Must-Picks for GT vs SRH, 66th Match

Heinrich Klaasen

Sai Sudharsan

Shubman Gill

Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Klaasen

Batters: A Sharma, T Head, S Sudharsan, S Gill,

All-rounders: K Nitesh Reddy, S Khan

Bowlers: T Natarajan, P Cummins, R Khan, B Kumar

Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Klaasen, M Wade

Batters: A Sharma, T Head, S Sudharsan, S Gill, D Miller

All-rounders: K Nitesh Reddy

Bowlers: T Natarajan, P Cummins, R Khan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback