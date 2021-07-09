INB vs MUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Qualifier 1 - July 10, 2021

Indo-Bulgarian CC will be up against Academic - MU Sofia in Qualifier 1 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Saturday.

Indo-Bulgarian CC finished atop the points table at the end of the group stage campaign. They have won seven out of their eight games in the ECS T10 Bulgaria so far, picking up 14 points in the process.and have lost just one. The Indo-Bulgarian CC won their first six matches in a row before the Barbarians handed them their first and only defeat in the tournament. Be it with the bat or ball, the Indo-Bulgarian CC have been absolutely dominant in the ECS T10 Bulgaria and will start as favorites in the first Qualifier.

Meanwhile, with six wins and two losses from their eight group stage games, Academic - MU Sofia finished second in the standings, with both their defeats coming at the hands of table-toppers and their upcoming opponents Indo-Bulgarian CC. They are currently on a six-match winning streak and will hope to extend their momentum when they lock horns with the Indo-Bulgarian CC at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Saturday..

Squads to choose from

Indo-Bulgarian CC: Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Gagandeep Singh, Deepak Chauhan, Dushyant Sharma, Hristo Lakov, Lovesh Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma, Prakash Mishra, Rohit Dhiman, Rohit Singh, Saheldzhalat Malang, Shafquat Khan, Sid Kulkarni, Suraj Negi, Uahedullah Shinvari, Vignesh Viswanathan

Academic - MU Sofia: Ahsan Raja, Albin Jacob, Ali Rasool, Ashbel Nicson, Bipin Gattapur, Bradleey Constantine, Delrick Vinu, Firas Hussain, Gathsara Seekkuge, Hassan Arslan, Huzaif Yousuf, Ishan De Silva, Kevin D'Souza, Kevin George, Muhammad Tayub, Nabeel Hussein, Nikhil Oliveira, Omar Rasool

Predicted Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian CC: Hristo Lakov (wk), Prakash Mishra (c), Rohit Dhiman, Gagandeep Singh, Rohit Singh, Dushyant Sharma, Lovesh Sharma, Nirdosh Sharma, Sid Kulkarni, Uahedullah Shinvari, Suraj Negi

Academic - MU Sofia: Omar Rasool (wk), Firas Hussain, Huzaif Yousuf, Ishan De Silva (c), Kevin D'Souza, Albin Jacob, Ahsan Raja, Ali Rasool, Ashbel Nicson, Muhammad Tayub, Delrick Vinu

Match Details

Match: Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Academic - MU Sofia, Qualifier 1, ECS T10 Bulgaria

Date: July 10th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia is a good one to bat on. Although the first few ECS T10 Bulgaria games saw some low-scoring encounters, the ground played host to high-scoring matches lately. The average first innings score in completed games at the venue is 90 runs, with the chasing teams having a better win record here. A score of 100-105 could be a match-winning one in the first Qualifier.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (INB vs MUS)

Dream11 Team for Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Academic - MU Sofia - ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 Qualifier 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan De Silva, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D'Souza, Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Ali Rasool, Rohit Dhiman, Albin Jacob, Huzaif Yousuf, Suraj Negi

Captain: Prakash Mishra. Vice-captain: Ali Rasool

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Uahedullah Shinvari, Ashbel Nicson, Kevin D'Souza, Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Ali Rasool, Rohit Dhiman, Albin Jacob, Huzaif Yousuf, Muhammad Tayub

Captain: Prakash Mishra. Vice-captain: Rohit Dhiman

