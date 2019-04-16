SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates - April 17th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 31 // 16 Apr 2019, 15:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

In a repeat of last year's IPL Final, Sunrisers Hyderabad hope to exact revenge over the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, who currently sit atop the IPL Points Table heading into this crucial encounter on Tuesday.

After a brilliant start to their 2019 campaign, Sunrisers Hyderabad have slipped down the pecking order and have a tough task of getting one over CSK, who have just lost one game this season. CSK enter as the favourites for this game with Dhoni and his men winning four consecutive matches against the home team last year.

With a win necessary for SRH to keep their title aspirations afloat, here are a few tips to help you pick your fantasy teams.

Squads to choose from

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sidharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake

Chennai Super Kings

Mahendra Singh Dhoni(C), Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedhar Jadhav, Dhruv Shorey, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Billings, David Willey, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Monu Kumar, KM Asif, Murali Vijay, Chaitanya Bishnoi, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn

Playing XI Updates

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH tinkered heavily with the combination of their playing XI with the likes of Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, Khaleel Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma being drafted into the side. Not many changes are expected although Ricky Bhui could sit this one out for Yusuf Pathan, whose finishing abilities could come in handy towards the end.

Advertisement

Abhishek Sharma and Rashid Khan will handle the spin department while the trio of Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are more than capable of inflicting damage upon CSK.

Possible XI: Warner, Bairstow (WK), Williamson (C), Shankar, Hooda, Yusuf, Abhishek, Rashid, Bhuvneshwar, Sandeep and Khaleel.

Chennai Super Kings

On a pitch that is expected to be a touch slower, CSK will be tempted to play the same set of players who featured in Kolkata and Jaipur. With a number of right-handers in the opposition ranks, the trio of Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja are sure to play a major role while Shane Watson's woeful form at the top of the order could see Sam Billings play his first game this season.

Shane Watson was the star of the show in last year's final where he scored a majestic hundred to take CSK home and could be telling factor in his inclusion today. With Deepak Chahar excelling in the death, CSK look well equipped for another win which could seal their place in the IPL playoffs this season.

Possible XI: Watson, Faf, Raina, Rayudu, Dhoni(C&WK), Jadhav, Santner, Jadeja, Chahar, Thakur and Tahir.

Match Details

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 33

17th April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Total Matches Played: 10

SRH: 2

CSK: 8

Matches in Hyderabad: 3 (1 SRH 2 CSK)

Last 5 Matches: 1 SRH 4 CSK

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 27 May 2018: CSK (181-2, 18.3 overs) beat SRH (178-6, 20 overs) by 8 wickets, Mumbai

Man of the Match: Shane Watson (117 off 57)

Last Match in Hyderabad: 22 April 2018: CSK (182-3, 20 overs) beat SRH (178-6, 20 overs) by 4 runs

Man of the Match: Ambati Rayudu (79 off 37)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Both MS Dhoni and Jonny Bairstow have excelled this season with match-winning knocks to their name but with only one spot available, it should be the CSK captain who should get the nod, considering his abilities on what is a perfect pitch for him.

Batsmen: David Warner and Suresh Raina scored good fifties in the previous game and look in good touch as well. Along with them, one of Faf du Plessis or Ambati Rayudu should suffice while Kane Williamson is also a great option to have in the side with the 2018 Orange Cap winner due for a big one this season.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja has been excellent with the ball and also in the field this season. With a heap of right-handers in the SRH line-up, Jadeja could have a major say in the proceedings while Abhishek Sharma's attacking game-play could come into the play with the CSK spinners bowling into the southpaw.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan is a must-have player in the side while the likes of Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are also among the possible options to choose in the side. All of them are capable of picking wickets at regular intervals and should be able to prove their worth if selected.

Captain: David Warner and Suresh Raina are the front-runners for captaincy while Kane Williamson could also prove to be a great option with his ability to rotate the strike. On a sluggish wicket, Rashid Khan is also a decent option with his unpredictable leg-spin.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: MS Dhoni (WK), Kane Williamson, David Warner, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan. Captain: David Warner

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: MS Dhoni(WK), David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Captain: Kane Williamson

Sign-up on dotball.com and get ₹51 sign-up bonus to play in 100% bonus league. Instantly withdraw your winnings and get lakhs of bonus from Fan Club.

Advertisement