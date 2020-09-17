IPL 2020: 5 KXIP players who could finish with the most Dream11 points

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) enter the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) after having made a number of wholesale changes to their roster.

Ravichandran Ashwin was traded away to the Delhi Capitals, and KL Rahul was appointed as the captain of the franchise. Many players were snapped up through trades and the auction, but KXIP's squad still looks far from solid.

The 2014 IPL finalists have a weak bowling attack and a number of selection issues with respect to their overseas players, and aren't fancied to make the playoffs this season. However, led by a young captain in Rahul and possessing a number of match-winners, KXIP could still go far in the competition.

5 KXIP players who could finish IPL 2020 with the most Dream11 points

Ahead of IPL 2020, we take a look at 5 KXIP players who could end the campaign with the most Dream11 points.

Honourable Mention - Sarfaraz Khan: The young batsman is coming off a prolific domestic season, but whether he will bat high enough in the batting order to rack up points remains to be seen.

#5 Chris Gayle

Gayle and Rahul are expected to open the batting for KXIP in IPL 2020

Advertisement

After facing immense criticism for this performances in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 editions of the IPL, Chris Gayle scored 490 runs last year to prove to the critics that he still has a lot left to give.

The big West Indian has formed a lethal opening partnership with captain KL Rahul, and the same is expected to yield big dividends for KXIP in IPL 2020. With the hard new ball expected to come on to the bat well, Gayle could score big runs in IPL 2020 and score a huge number of Dream11 points.

#4 Krishnappa Gowtham

Gowtham will be a key all-rounder for KXIP in IPL 2020

Under state-mate Rahul, Krishnappa Gowtham will be one of KXIP's key all-rounders. The 30-year-old will make merry on the supportive UAE pitches, and is expected to come in at either No. 6 or No. 7.

Gowtham is the only recognised Indian all-rounder in the squad, and his place in the team will be critical to KXIP's balance. He is certainly a player to watch out for in IPL 2020, and could finish with a significant number of Dream11 points.