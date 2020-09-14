IPL 2020: 5 RCB players who could finish with the most Dream11 points

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and their players have featured heavily in cricket news in the lead-up up to the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Captain Virat Kohli claimed that this is the most balanced that the squad has been since their run to the IPL final in 2016, while AB de Villiers heaped praise on the former for instilling the right work ethic in the side.

The former South African captain also stated that there is a 'fresh' feel to the RCB team for IPL 2020, and promised fans that this year will be different.

5 RCB players who could finish IPL 2020 with the most Dream11 points

With both the RCB players and fans having high hopes for the tournament, we could see the team genuinely contend for a playoff berth. Ahead of IPL 2020, we take a look at 5 RCB players who could finish the season with the most Dream11 points.

#5 Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar lends great balance to the RCB side

RCB have a very strong top order consisting of Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, but the same depth is not present in the lower-middle order. And Washington Sundar, who is more the capable with the bat, could be perfect to lend some balance to the RCB side.

The Tamil Nadu man is, of course, an excellent option with the ball in the T20 format, and his ability in the powerplay will be a crucial aspect of RCB's plans in IPL 2020. With the pitches in the UAE favouring him, Sundar is a clear favourite to pick up a healthy number of Dream11 points over the course of the tournament.

#4 Chris Morris

Chris Morris was bought by RCB for big bucks in the IPL 2020 auction

RCB have struggled majorly with their death bowling over the years, with a significant number of matches lost in the final five overs of innings. In a bid shore up their fast-bowling resources, the team management shelled out big bucks to acquire the services of the experienced Chris Morris.

The South African is certain to pick up wickets both early on in the innings and at the death, and much like Sundar, he could make the most of the opportunities he gets in the lower middle order. Morris is primed to be on the first names on every Dream11 team in IPL 2020.