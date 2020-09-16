IPL 2020: 5 SRH players who might finish with the most Dream11 points

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) come into the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) with a strong roster.

Their batting lineup, while being heavily reliant on the top order, has a number of match-winners and young Indian stars, while the bowling attack is as penetrative and solid as ever.

Led by David Warner, SRH will be looking to replicate their feats from the 2016 season, in which they lifted the IPL title, this year.

5 SRH players who could finish IPL 2020 with the most Dream11 points

Ahead of IPL 2020, we take a look at 5 SRH players who could end the campaign with the most Dream11 points.

#5 Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar is likely to bat in the top 4 in IPL 2020

In a middle order lacking solidity and experience, Vijay Shankar will be one of the key players and it is highly likely that he will bat in the top 4. With either Manish Pandey or Wriddhiman Saha expected to slot in at No. 3 (Kane Williamson might be benched), the Tamil Nadu all-rounder will be in the perfect position to rack up some runs.

Shankar is also the only Indian pace-bowling all-rounder at SRH's disposal, and his handy bowling might be very effective on the slow UAE tracks. The right-hander could finish IPL 2020 with a significant amount of Dream11 points.

#4 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan could be used with both bat and ball in IPL 2020

A player who is always a favourite in Dream11, Rashid Khan will lead the SRH spin attack in IPL 2020 as always. However, the Afghanistan captain might even contribute significantly with the bat in the tournament, and showed what he is capable of at the other end of the pitch in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League.

Rashid is slowly morphing into a complete all-rounder, and he could generate massive points hauls in Dream11. The one thing that might go against him, however, is that opposition batsmen often look to play it safe against him and not take too many risks.