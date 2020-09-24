Create
IPL 2020: Chennai v Delhi - Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction

Chennai v Delhi PayTM Fantasy Predictions
Modified 24 Sep 2020, 16:03 IST
Preview
Chennai Super Kings will be coming into this encounter on the back of one loss and one win from their two matches in IPL 2020. While CSK won their opening clash against MI, they fell to a 16-run loss against the Rajasthan Royals.

CSK will hope that the other batsmen apart from Faf du Plessis step up to the plate and put on a show, while Ambati Rayudu's return from injury will also be a talking point. 

As for the Delhi Capitals, only Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant did well on the batting front while no other batsman could cross the single-digit mark. Their bowling did hold their ground though, and they'll look to carry on from where they left off.

Details of Delhi vs Chennai: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions 

The 7th match of the T20 tournament pits Delhi against Chennai which starts on Friday, September 25th at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Probable XI: Delhi 

P Shaw, S Iyer, S Dhawan, M Stoinis, S Hetmyer, R Pant, R Ashwin, K Rabada, M Sharma, A Patel, A Nortje.

Top Picks for Delhi: S Iyer, S Dhawan, M Stoinis, R Pant, A Patel 

Probable XI: Chennai 

M Vijay, S Watson, F du Plessis, A Rayudu, K Jadhav, M Dhoni, R Jadeja, S Curran, L Ngidi, P Chawla, D Chahar.

Top Picks for Chennai: M Dhoni, S Watson, F du Plessis, L Ngidi, A Rayudu 

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team 

WK – M Dhoni

Batsman – F du Plessis, S Watson, S Iyer, S Dhawan 

All Rounder – R Jadeja, S Curran, M Stoinis 

Bowler – L Ngidi, K Rabada, D Chahar 

Best Captain Picks – F du Plessis, S Iyer 

Best Vice Captain Picks – M Dhoni, M Stoinis 

Published 24 Sep 2020, 16:03 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Press Release
