IPL 2020: Chennai v Delhi - Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction

Chennai Super Kings will be coming into this encounter on the back of one loss and one win from their two matches in IPL 2020. While CSK won their opening clash against MI, they fell to a 16-run loss against the Rajasthan Royals.

CSK will hope that the other batsmen apart from Faf du Plessis step up to the plate and put on a show, while Ambati Rayudu's return from injury will also be a talking point.

As for the Delhi Capitals, only Marcus Stoinis, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant did well on the batting front while no other batsman could cross the single-digit mark. Their bowling did hold their ground though, and they'll look to carry on from where they left off.

Details of Delhi vs Chennai: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions

The 7th match of the T20 tournament pits Delhi against Chennai which starts on Friday, September 25th at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Probable XI: Delhi

P Shaw, S Iyer, S Dhawan, M Stoinis, S Hetmyer, R Pant, R Ashwin, K Rabada, M Sharma, A Patel, A Nortje.

Top Picks for Delhi: S Iyer, S Dhawan, M Stoinis, R Pant, A Patel

Probable XI: Chennai

M Vijay, S Watson, F du Plessis, A Rayudu, K Jadhav, M Dhoni, R Jadeja, S Curran, L Ngidi, P Chawla, D Chahar.

Advertisement

Top Picks for Chennai: M Dhoni, S Watson, F du Plessis, L Ngidi, A Rayudu

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – M Dhoni

Batsman – F du Plessis, S Watson, S Iyer, S Dhawan

All Rounder – R Jadeja, S Curran, M Stoinis

Bowler – L Ngidi, K Rabada, D Chahar

Best Captain Picks – F du Plessis, S Iyer

Best Vice Captain Picks – M Dhoni, M Stoinis