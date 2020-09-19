IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Chennai - Paytm First Games Fantasy Prediction

The Mumbai Indians hold the record for winning the most Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, and this season, under the leadership of dashing opener Rohit Sharma, MI have tremendous firepower in terms of both the Indian and foreign contingents.

Two of the most exciting all-rounders, the Pandya brothers - Krunal and Hardik - will continue to attract a lot of attention, but eyes will also be on Suryakumar Yadav, who has done wonders with the bat in the Indian domestic circuit.

Along with Sharma, MI are blessed with some talented batters in their squad such as Quinton de Kock, Chris Lynn, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper-batsman) and the mighty Keiron Pollard.

On the bowling front, MI will hope spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile combine on the pace bowling front, while spinner Rahul Chahar will be the key bowler for the side on UAE's slow and low pitches.

While MI have a balanced side, they have to be wary of their old habit of getting off to a slow start, and for this to happen, skipper Sharma will undoubtedly have to take up a lot of responsibility at the top.

As for the Chennai Super Kings, the only obstacle that is truly between the MS Dhoni-led side and the IPL title is probably the star-studded MI side. CSK are, without a shadow of doubt, one of the most accurately formed teams.

In the IPL 2020 player auction, CSK roped in the services of only four players - Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore and veteran Indian spinner Piyush Chawla.

MS Dhoni's philosophy of needing to back the same set of players is one of the CSK captain's most prominent traits, and hence there isn't much danger of the Super Kings undergoing too many changes.

And, given that Dhoni hung up his boots ahead of IPL 2020, there's no pressure on his shoulders to perform, but all eyes will be on him considering that he will stepping onto the field for the first time since the 2019 World Cup.

With two teams filled with talented players taking to the field, we've got an exciting matchup on the cards!

Here are some details of MUM vs CHE: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions

The 1st match of the T20 tournament pits Mumbai against Chennai, and the match starts on Saturday, September 19th at The Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abi Dhabi.

Probable XI: Mumbai

R Sharma, Q de Kock, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, T Boult, R Chahar, J Bumrah

Top Picks for Mumbai: R Sharma, Q de Kock, K Pollard, J Bumrah, H Pandya

Probable XI: Chennai

S Watson, P Chawla, A Rayudu, F du Plessis, M. Dhoni, K Jadhav, R Jadeja, D Bravo, S Thakur, D Chahar, I Tahir

Top Picks for Chennai: M. Dhoni, D Bravo, S Watson, R Jadeja, P Chawla Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK – M. Dhoni

Batsman – R Sharma, S Watson, Q de Kock

All Rounder – D Bravo, R Jadeja, H Pandya, K Pollard

Bowler – I Tahir, S Thakur, J Bumrah

Best Captain Picks – R Sharma, M. Dhonnii

Best Vice Captain Picks – R Jadeja, H Pandya