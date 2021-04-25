IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RCB match

Match 19 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a top-of-the-table clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

CSK and RCB have arguably been the two best teams in the competition so far. While MS Dhoni's men have overcome a loss to the Delhi Capitals in stellar fashion, RCB are unbeaten despite being faced with unfamiliar conditions in Chennai.

CSK's squad for IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Jason Behrendorff

RCB's squad for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 game.

#3 Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli

After a couple of middling thirties and a failure, Virat Kohli reached his best form in IPL 2021 so far against the Rajasthan Royals. He took the attack to usual nemesis Shreyas Gopal before playing second fiddle to Devdutt Padikkal, and then launched a stunning assault towards the end of the run-chase.

The innings was a vintage display from the RCB captain, who has an excellent record against CSK and will welcome the batting-friendly Wankhede Stadium. With CSK's new-ball bowlers blowing hot and cold this year, he could surge even further up the Orange Cap list.

Advertisement

Kohli is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 game.

#2 Moeen Ali (CSK)

Moeen Ali

Arguably CSK's best performer in IPL 2021 so far, Moeen Ali is a value addition like no other for the 3-time champions.

Batting at No. 3, Ali has injected momentum into almost every CSK innings. With his ability to take on the spinners and find the boundary at will in the middle overs, the Englishman has become the fulcrum of the batting lineup. Ali's bowling, too, is more than handy for the team, and he's playing as the second spinner.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 game, Ali could return a huge points haul.

#1 Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell

If Ali has been great at his new franchise, Glenn Maxwell has been nothing short of spectacular.

The Australian has enjoyed the solidity that Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers bring to the team, and he has made sizeable contributions in almost every innings he has played in IPL 2021. Always electric in the field and usually successful against CSK, he could continue his rich vein of form in Mumbai.

Maxwell is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 game.