IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 57 - GT vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips    

The table-toppers and the two new sides, the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Supergiants, go head-to-head in match 57 of Tata IPL 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Because of Suryakumar Yadav's injury, I made an extra transfer to replace him with Ishan Kishan.

Players playing in Match 56: Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits), Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits), and Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits)

Captain: Andre Russell | Vice-captain: Ishan Kishan

Credits Remaining: 2

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 56 - MI vs KKR

I have only one player from this match and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Tuesday, May 10

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 29

1) Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) - IN

2) Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) - OUT | Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

I'm keeping it simple with my transfers once again by backing the skippers of both sides. Rahul couldn't do well against GT in the first fixture, getting out for a golden duck. He also hasn't had the best of times at the MCA Stadium. However, KL Rahul's not going to go without runs for long, and if LSG bats first, I'd back him to put up a big score.

Hardik Pandya showed signs of a revival after a slump in GT's defeat to MI. The GT captain will be keen to help his side bounce back after that defeat. Against LSG's strong bowling attack, one can expect Hardik to come in to bat pretty early and he can do some damage with his bat.

As for the uncapped transfer, Mohsin Khan's form has been too good to ignore. He edges out the other option in Pradeep Sangwan, in my opinion.

As for the transfers out, I'm holding Shreyas Iyer as my KKR representative, and as a result, I'm transferring Ishan Kishan and Murugan Ashwin out.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 57 - GT vs LSG

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 57 - GT vs LSG

The two new teams have been kind to me, providing me with good captaincy options like KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, with handy contributions from the likes of QDK, Krunal, and Mohammed Shami. Given the quality on both sides, I'd like to get more players for this match, but this will have to do.

Naturally, I'm hinging a lot on KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, and I will be nervous at the start of their batting innings. Krunal Pandya wasn't used as a bowler in the last match but he could play a bigger role against the four right-handers in GT's top three.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 57 - Summary

Players playing in Match 57: Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits), and KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits)

Captaincy: KL Rahul and the Pandya brothers are the three captaincy options I'm considering for this match. I'll make my final decision after the toss.

Other Players

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 58

Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 60

Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 58

David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 58

Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 59

Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (KKR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 61

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 59

