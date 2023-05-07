IPL 2023 returns to the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight for a clash between the defending champions Gujarat Titans and the injury-hit Lucknow Super Giants. GT have never lost a match against LSG in IPL, and they will be keen to maintain their unbeaten record against the Lucknow-based franchise.

Earlier this season, the Gujarat Titans travelled to Lucknow for a match against the Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. GT scored only 135 runs in the first innings, but a splendid performance from the bowlers helped the visitors record a seven-run win.

LSG have suffered two major blows ahead of their IPL 2023 match against GT. Their star Indian players KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat have been ruled out of the remainder of the season. Lucknow have roped in Karun Nair as a replacement for Rahul.

In the previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Delhi Capitals defended a 131-run target against the Gujarat Titans. The pitch seemed good for batting, but the bowlers of both teams executed their plans to perfection.

There will be some help on offer for the fast bowlers initially. Hence, the likes of Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Mohsin Khan could be the top picks in Dream11 contests for the Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super Giants match.

In this article, we will list down the three surprise picks that can prove to be differentials in fantasy contests for the GT vs LSG match today.

#1 Alzarri Joseph, Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans will likely pick Alzarri Joseph in their playing XI for this match because Joshua Little has gone back to Ireland for a series against Bangladesh. Joseph could replace Little as the team's main overseas pacer in the bowling unit.

The Caribbean pacer has a decent record in IPL, but he has proven to be expensive with the ball in recent games. However, he has pace and ability aplenty. If he gets an opportunity to play today, Joseph can end up proving to be a game-changer.

#2 Wriddhiman Saha, Gujarat Titans

Many fantasy cricket users may ignore Wriddhiman Saha for this IPL 2023 match because he scored a six-ball duck in the previous game at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Playing against Khaleel Ahmed, Saha faced five dot deliveries before edging one to the wicket-keeper Phil Salt.

Saha was in action against the Rajasthan Royals last Friday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, and emerged as the top run-scorer for GT with an unbeaten 34-ball 41. Looking at his recent knock against RR, the wicketkeeper-batsman deserves a place in the Dream11 fantasy teams for this IPL 2023 contest.

#3 Krunal Pandya, Lucknow Super Giants

Krunal Pandya will lead LSG today in the absence of KL Rahul. The all-rounder had a forgettable debut as the captain of LSG in IPL 2023, as he got out for a golden duck against the Chennai Super Kings.

A few fantasy cricket users may be reluctant to pick Krunal because of his failure in the last match. However, they should not forget that he has been doing a great job with the ball. Plus, if he bats up the order again, the left-hander can score big for his team.

