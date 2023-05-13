IPL 2023: 3 surprise Dream11 fantasy team picks for SRH vs LSG match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play their 11th match of IPL 2023 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 13.

It is a virtual do-or-die match for the Orange Army, who will be keen to continue their winning momentum after a memorable show against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

Lucknow also need a win to keep their campaign on the right track. They have lost momentum after a good start. Stand-in captain Krunal Pandya has struggled to lead the team well in the absence of the injured KL Rahul.

A win can take LSG closer to the playoffs, while a defeat can almost end SRH's campaign. Before the all-important IPL 2023 match takes place in Hyderabad, here's a look at the three surprise picks for the fantasy cricket contests of this game.

#1 Krunal Pandya, Lucknow Super Giants

Krunal Pandya has struggled as a captain in IPL 2023 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Krunal Pandya has struggled since becoming the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants. He recorded golden ducks against the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans. With the ball, he bowled a spell of 0/38 against GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Almost every fantasy user will be reluctant to pick Krunal in his team for this IPL 2023 match. However, it is pertinent to note that he was the Man of the Match when the LSG hosted SRH at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium earlier in IPL 2023.

The all-rounder bagged a three-wicket haul and also scored a match-winning thirty to set up LSG's win at home. Pandya will be keen to replicate that performance and help LSG complete a double over SRH this season.

#2 Mayank Markande, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mayank Markande leaked 51 runs against Rajasthan Royals (Image: IPLT20.com)

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande has been a top performer for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. He has picked up some crucial wickets for the team, but in the last match against the Rajasthan Royals, the right-arm leg-spinner leaked 51 runs in four overs. He could not take any wickets well.

Judging by his performance in the last match, some fantasy users may ignore him for today's game. However, they should note that Mayank has been a wicket-taker in previous matches for SRH, and if he executes his plans in Hyderabad, he can end up taking multiple wickets.

#3 Aiden Markram, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Aiden Markram with MS Dhoni (Image: IPLT20.com)

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram has not had his best IPL season so far. The South African stalwart got out for a golden duck against the Lucknow Super Giants earlier in IPL 2023. He also scored only six runs in his previous innings against the Rajasthan Royals.

Markram may not be a popular pick among fantasy users, but the SRH skipper can play a big knock for his team in today's crucial match. He knows how to up his game when needed. Also, Markram scored 41 for SRH in their last game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Apart from batting, the SRH captain can make his presence felt in the bowling and fielding departments as well.

