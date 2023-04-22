IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy team for LSG vs GT match

The Lucknow Supergiants and the Gujarat Titans face off in the 30th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 22, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Both teams come into this game on the back of contrasting results, with both games coming against the Rajasthan Royals. LSG defended their sub-par total of 154 against RR with some tight and disciplined bowling.

GT's outstanding spell with the new ball couldn't seal the win for them, with Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer pulling off an absolute heist to defeat the Titans.

GT ruled the roost in this contest, winning on both occasions last season, and KL Rahul's team will want to break that run in their home ground.

On that note, let's look at three Dream11 differential picks for this match.

#3 Naveen-ul-Haq (LSG)

Naveen-ul-Haq bowled a terrific and underrated spell against the Rajasthan Royals, playing a major role in their defense of the low score. It's never easy to bowl in such situations, with even one big over allowing the chasing team to take control of the game.

With him not picking up any wickets, and Avesh Khan picking up three, he is definitely going under the radar as a Dream11 pick, but his spell of 0/19 in four overs highlights his control and accuracy, and he should have a good game against GT.

Like many Afghanistan cricketers nowadays, the 23-year-old has plenty of experience in T20 cricket and has picked up 160 wickets in 133 matches. He should be an excellent Dream11 differential.

#2 Deepak Hooda (LSG)

Deepak Hooda has been in a torrid run of form to start IPL 2023, but he definitely has it in him to turn it around and score some runs. LSG is likely to back him to continue batting at No.3, and he'll want to come good against the team he did well against last season.

Hooda scored a 41-ball 55 to rescue LSG in their first game of the IPL 2022 against the Titans, batting along with young Ayush Badoni. Since then, he has become the team's undisputed No.3 batter, and despite his lack of returns, he remains in a great position to get them.

Anyone with the six-hitting range and batting ability of Hooda is capable of delivering points on any day, and he is a Dream11 differential pick for this match.

#1 Mohit Sharma (GT)

Mohit Sharma should bowl his full quota of overs against LSG. (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)

GT skipper Hardik Pandya received flak for his decision to go with Noor Ahmad over Mohit Sharma for the final over against RR, and for generally underutilizing the seamer, who had figures of 0/7 in his two overs. Such is the impact Mohit has created in his two games, with his accurate and hard-to-hit bowling.

One of the best talents the IPL has unearthed, Mohit Sharma in his prime was one of CSK's best players, graduating to the Indian ODI and T20I teams, and even starring in the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

He has reinvented himself a bit ahead of IPL 2023, with his relentless accuracy and a good change of pace making him extremely difficult to score runs off. After winning the Player of the Match award on his comeback game, he looks set to pick up more points on another sluggish wicket.

