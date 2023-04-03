IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for CSK vs LSG match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will go up against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 6 of Tata IPL 2023 on Monday, April 3, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK return to their home ground for the first time since IPL 2019, and the buzz around the city has been electric in the lead-up to this match. After getting well beaten in the season opener against the Gujarat Titans, MS Dhoni's side will want to register a win in front of their passionate home faithful.

Meanwhile, LSG battled a really tough start to register a resounding victory in their first match against the Delhi Capitals, with Kyle Mayers' whirlwind 72 and Mark Wood's unplayable spell of bowling (5/14) the pick of the lot. They will hope skipper KL Rahul gets into his groove in this fixture.

Let's now look at the three surprise picks for this CSK-LSG Dream11 contest.

Krishnappa Gowtham should be a key figure in today's match.

Krishnappa Gowtham could well be the ultimate fantasy cricket differential because if LSG bat first, he might not even be in the playing XI. Whether as an impact player or otherwise, he's sure to play a huge part in Monday's proceedings, with his off-spin crucial to shackle the many left-handed batters in CSK's top order.

With Devon Conway, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, and Shivam Dube all destructive batters, KL Rahul will surely turn to Gowtham, and even Deepak Hooda, if required, to counter their threat.

His ownership is very low heading into this game, but Gowtham could prove to be a very handy pick on a slow and turning Chennai track.

Ambati Rayudu could be a high-risk, high-reward pick.

Ambati Rayudu is crucial to this CSK batting order because he divides the array of left-handers that CSK possesses and helps them build those left-right combinations while batting. Primarily an aggressor against pace, Rayudu is also an accomplished player of spin too.

He didn't enjoy the best of times when CSK played lots of games at their home venue in IPL 2019 and will want to set that record straight this time around. Since he's a pure batter and doesn't have another avenue to score points, Rayudu is a very risky Dream11 pick.

However, it's players like him who end up being the difference-makers, especially in the Grand Leagues on Dream11.

#1 Krunal Pandya (LSG)

Krunal Pandya is one of the best utility players in the league, and on a slow and sluggish surface, he's sure to play a part with both ball and bat, despite the presence of many southpaws in CSK's batting order.

Krunal is likely to get promoted up the order as he often is on spin-friendly surfaces, and he'll have to counter the threat of Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, and Moeen Ali. While he has lost that explosive edge to his batting, he remains a decent and secure batter who you can count on to cross the 25-30 run mark.

With the ball in hand, he is a dangerous bowler on wickets like this and could bowl a very economical spell. Krunal being overlooked on a wicket like this is a surprise, and he should be a very useful Dream11 pick.

