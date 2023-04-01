IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for LSG vs DC match

The third match of IPL 2023 will take place tonight (April 1) in Lucknow, where home team Lucknow Super Giants will cross swords with former runners-up Delhi Capitals. Both franchises will open their IPL 2023 campaigns tonight.

Lucknow Super Giants have never lost a match against the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The two sides met twice during the previous season, with LSG emerging victorious on both occasions.

DC will be keen to end their two-match losing streak against LSG tonight. David Warner will lead the Delhi Capitals in Rishabh Pant's absence, and he will hold the key to DC's success tonight. Similarly, LSG fans will hope for a big knock from their captain KL Rahul.

While a majority of the fans expect big knocks from KL Rahul and David Warner, here are three underrated players who could steal the show and prove to be differentials in fantasy cricket contests.

#1 Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis is one of the top all-rounders in the LSG squad (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis may open the innings with KL Rahul tonight in the absence of Quinton de Kock, who is currently on national duty. Stoinis has the ability to smack big shots right from the word 'go'.

Lucknow Super Giants could not utilize him to perfection last season, but they will aim to give him a better role this year.

Apart from batting, Stoinis can also contribute his bit in the bowling department. The pitch in Lucknow is slow, which means the medium pacers and spinners will likely dominate the proceedings at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Stoinis can also be a wildcard option for captaincy in fantasy cricket contests tonight because he can score some runs and take one or two wickets for LSG.

#2 Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat is likely to make his debut for the Lucknow Super Giants tonight in IPL 2023. The left-arm pacer may open the bowling and even bowl in the slog overs, meaning he could scalp multiple wickets.

On top of that, the pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium is a little on the slower side. Unadkat can take advantage of the conditions and trouble the Delhi Capitals batters with his pace bowling and variations.

#3 Manish Pandey

Delhi Capitals roped in Manish Pandey at the IPL 2023 auction. Pandey has a ton of IPL experience under his belt but his recent performances in the competition have not been up to the mark. The right-handed batter will be keen to make a fresh start to his IPL career with DC this year.

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, Pandey will have to shoulder DC's middle-order responsibilities. He is likely to make his DC debut against his former franchise Lucknow Super Giants. Players generally tend to perform well against their former teams, which is why Pandey could score big in tonight's game.

Pandey, Unadkat and Stoinis can prove to be differentials in tonight's IPL 2023 match. It will be interesting to see which player makes the maximum impact.

