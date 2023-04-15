IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for LSG vs PBKS match

IPL 2023 will head to Lucknow tonight for a game between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS). LSG will host PBKS in Lucknow for the first time in the tournament's history.

The two franchises have battled only once before, with the Lucknow Super Giants recording a 20-run win over the Punjab Kings in that match. Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium played host to that game, where Mohsin Khan's three-wicket haul helped LSG beat PBKS by 20 runs.

While Khan will not play tonight's match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings due to injury, there are some other players who can make an impact in fantasy cricket contests.

The majority of the fantasy cricket users will pick Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Mark Wood and Arshdeep Singh in their teams for tonight's IPL 2023 match, but here's a list of the three players who can prove to be differentials in fantasy cricket.

#1 KL Rahul, Lucknow Super Giants

A big knock is around the corner for KL Rahul (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has struggled with his form in recent matches. The right-handed batter is yet to get going in IPL 2023. In his last match, Rahul scored only 18 runs off 20 balls. Fans should note that the pitch was good for batting, and both RCB and LSG scored 200+ in that fixture.9

The majority of the fantasy cricket users may ignore KL Rahul for tonight's game, but they should note that the LSG skipper played a decent knock of 35 runs in his previous inning at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Rahul has shown signs of returning to form. Players generally tend to perform well against their former franchises. Rahul played and even captained PBKS in many matches, which is why a big score could be on the cards for the LSG skipper tonight.

#2 Krunal Pandya, Lucknow Super Giants

Can Krunal Pandya win another Man of the Match award? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Krunal Pandya remained wicketless and got out for a two-ball duck in his last IPL 2023 match. Fantasy cricket users may ignore him because of his performance in the previous game, but Krunal was the Man of the Match in the previous IPL 2023 match at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Besides, Pandya also won the Man of the Match in the IPL 2022 game between PBKS and LSG. Hence, he can make an impact in tonight's game as well.

#3 Harpreet Brar, Punjab Kings

The pitch in Lucknow helps the spin bowlers (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Harpreet Brar has picked up only one wicket in four matches of IPL 2023 so far. The Punjab Kings all-rounder has managed only nine runs with the willow as well.

However, the conditions in Lucknow will suit Brar. He did a great job for PBKS in their last match against Gujarat Titans, conceding 20 runs and scalping one wicket in four overs. If he continues to execute his plans well, he can achieve more success in Lucknow tonight.

