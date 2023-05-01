IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for LSG vs RCB match

IPL 2023 heads to Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium tonight (May 1) for a clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Lucknow Super Giants. This will be the second match between the two teams in this year's competition.

On April 10, RCB hosted LSG for a match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was a nail-biting encounter, where a bye on the last ball helped the Lucknow Super Giants defeat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket.

RCB will be keen to avenge that loss. However, they will find it challenging to get adjusted to the conditions at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Bangalore have played a majority of their games in IPL 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium so far. The conditions at that venue are excellent for batting but Lucknow's wicket helps the bowlers more.

In the last match hosted by the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, the Gujarat Titans successfully defended a 137-run target against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Anything above 150 should be a competitive score in tonight's game. Before the Dream11 fantasy teams for this IPL 2023 match are locked in, here's a look at three surprise picks that can prove to be differentials.

#1 Karn Sharma, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Karn Sharma has picked up 5 wickets so far this season (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The conditions at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will help the spinners and the medium-pace bowlers. Hence, the Royal Challengers Bangalore may think of bringing Karn Sharma back into their playing XI.

Sharma played three matches for RCB, scalping five wickets. He was dropped from the match squad after Wanindu Hasaranga joined the team. With the pitch in Lucknow likely to help the spinners, RCB may enter the game with both Hasaranga and Sharma in their team.

#2 Harshal Patel, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Harshal Patel has taken 10 wickets this season (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Another RCB bowler who will enjoy bowling in Lucknow is medium-pacer Harshal Patel. He troubles the batters with his slower deliveries even on batting-friendly pitches. Tonight, he will get an opportunity to bowl on a surface that is quite challenging for batters.

Patel has leaked runs at an economy rate of 9.94 this season so far but fans should expect an economical spell from him tonight.

#3 Nicholas Pooran, Lucknow Super Giants

Nicholas Pooran won the Man of the Match in the previous game between LSG and RCB (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Nicholas Pooran smacked a whirlwind 19-ball 62 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this season. While the conditions will be different in tonight's match, Pooran will be quite confident when he comes out to bat against the Bangalore-based franchise.

If he finds his timing right, Pooran can end up playing another big knock against RCB in IPL 2023.

Some fans might be reluctant to pick him in their fantasy teams because of his seven-ball one against Gujarat Titans. However, they should not forget that Pooran whacked two fours and three sixes in his 21-ball 36 against Delhi Capitals at this venue earlier in IPL 2023.

