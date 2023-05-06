IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 51 - GT vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Titans take on the Lucknow Supergiants in the 51st match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

I made a few changes to my team prior to the previous match by opting to go with Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood over Faf Du Plessis and Mohammed Siraj. I also used the uncapped transfer on DC's Mukesh Kumar instead of Mohsin Khan.

Players playing in Match 50: Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits), Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7.5 Credits), and Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits).

Captain: Mitchell Marsh. | Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 3.

Total Points: 15,928.5.

Overall Rank: 2,920.

POTM Picks: 13/50.

I have three players from this fixture and I'll make one regular and one uncapped transfer in this fixture.

Transfer Deadline: 3:30 pm IST, Sunday, May 7.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1. | Transfers Remaining: 43.

1) Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT | Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (8 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

The way LSG has been playing and looking at the players they have at their disposal, I'll really be surprised if they can avenge their defeat in the reverse fixture against the Gujarat Titans. KL Rahul's absence has been telling, and they were lucky to get a point against CSK. Ne

However, they still have some really quality players, and I feel someone like Marcus Stoinis will really step up and deliver both with the bat and the ball. GT absolutely wreaked havoc against RR courtesy of their spin twins from Afghanistan, but the wicket at Ahmedabad may not be quite as bowler-friendly.

Stoinis and Pooran look like the only game-changers for LSG, with Mayers' weakness against spin restricting his point potential. I'm backing the Aussie to come good.

As for the uncapped player, I'm very happy to bring in a player I'm excited to see back in action. That's because the player is Mohsin Khan, a left-arm fast bowler who had an economy of less than 6 RPO and picked up 14 wickets in nine games in IPL 2022!

Hazlewood and Mukesh Kumar are easy transfers out, especially because I want to retain Mitchell Marsh and Virat Kohli.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 51 - GT vs LSG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 51 - GT vs LSG

Players playing in Match 51: Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (8 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits), Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits), and Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits).

There are plenty of captaincy options to consider here, but knowing myself, I'm likely to favor the two all-rounders over either Shubman Gill or Mohammed Shami.

Other players

Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 53

Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 52

Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 52

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 54

Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 55

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 54

