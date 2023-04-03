IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 6 - CSK vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the sixth match of IPL 2023 on Monday, April 3, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

I made a couple of changes to my transfer plans ahead of the game, bringing in Michael Bracewell and Arshad Khan over Jofra Archer and Mahipal Lomror, respectively.

Players playing in Match 5: Ishan Kishan (MI) (WK) (9 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits), Michael Bracewell (ALL) (RCB) (7.5 Credits), and Arshad Khan (BOWL) (MI) (5 Credits).

Captain: Michael Bracewell | Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 5.5.

I already have three players from this fixture and will make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Monday, April 3.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1. | Transfers Remaining: 132.

1) Ishan Kishan (MI) (WK) (9 Credits) - OUT | Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Arshad Khan (BOWL) (MI) (5 Credits) - OUT | Rajvardhan Hangargekar (BOWL) (CSK) (5.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

With Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravi Bishnoi already on my Fantasy team ahead of this fixture, I'm saving transfers by making only one. While Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul ran through my mind, I felt that a pure batter could well struggle in these conditions, and I could have a better haul if I took a chance on someone like Moeen Ali.

He looked to be in decent nick before he got caught behind off Rashid Khan's bowling, and on a spinning track, his power-hitting against spinners could prove valuable for CSK. LSG also have the dangerous Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, and Krunal Pandya in their ranks, and Moeen's off-spin should come in handy against them.

As for the uncapped player, Rajvardhan Hangagekar feels like the right player to go with. When CSK backs a youngster, they go all the way, and they seem to have placed a lot of trust in the talented seamer. He bowled the right lengths en route to his three-wicket haul on debut against GT and should pick up wickets in this match as well.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 6 - LSG vs CSK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 6 - CSK vs LSG

Players playing in Match 6: Deepak Hooda (ALL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (BOWL) (CSK) (5.5 Credits).

Having brought in Moeen Ali for his all-round abilities, I could well hand him the captain's armband, especially because of his high batting position for CSK. Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, and Ravi Bishnoi are all contenders for the vice-captain's position, with my final decision based on the toss.

Other Players

Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 8.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 8.

Prithvi Shaw (DC) (BAT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 7.

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 8.

Michael Bracewell (ALL) (RCB) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 9.

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 9.

Poll : 0 votes