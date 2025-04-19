IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 35 - GT vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 35th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 19, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The clash begins at 3:30 pm IST.

Given the rain-curtailed nature of yesterday's RCB-PBKS clash, I opted to make one transfer less and retained Pat Cummins in the team to avoid bringing Krunal Pandya in.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 34: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits), Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), and Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits).

Captain: Shreyas Iyer. | Vice-Captain: Arshdeep Singh.

Total Points: 11,261.5

I have three players from this fixture on my team and elect to make three further transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Saturday, April 19, 3.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 120.

1) Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Pat Cummins (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) (BOWL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (10 Credits) - IN

I'm backing both the GT openers to have a good outing in this afternoon game at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Shubman Gill is due a big knock in Ahmedabad this season, and after a confident half-century in GT's last match against LSG, the skipper could pile on the runs today.

Sai Sudhasan is the man in form when it comes to the Titans, and his terrific strokeplay and the value he places on his wicket make him a bankable IPL Fantasy option I'd like to retain on my team even after this match.

I'm forced to bring in an all-rounder to replace Pat Cummins, but I'm pretty glad to have the opportunity to get Axar Patel in. The all-rounder returned to form with both bat and ball in DC's win over RR on Wednesday, and is a player with a high Fantasy points ceiling today.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 35 - GT vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 35 - GT vs DC

Players playing in Match 35: KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), Karun Nair (DC) (BAT) (8 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (10 Credits), and Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits).

Captaincy-wise, there are quite a few enticing options, especially among the batters, with wicketkeeper KL Rahul also a frontrunner. One of the GT openers will surely feature in my captaincy decision tonight, with KL or Axar the choice for the other slot.

Other Players

Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 36

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 38

Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 37

Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 37

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 37

