IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 40 - LSG vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) face off in the 40th match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 22, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

I made the last-minute decision to punt on Moeen Ali over Angkrish Raghuvanshi in yesterday's clash between KKR and GT and had to retain Khaleel Ahmed over Noor Ahmad to facilitate the move.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 39: Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits), and Moeen Ali (KKR) (ALL) (8 Credits).

Ad

Trending

Captain: Sunil Narine. | Vice-Captain: Sai Sudharsan.

I have two players on my team from this fixture and plan to make three transfers,

Transfer Deadline: Tuesday, April 22, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 103.

1) Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

Ad

2) Moeen Ali (KKR) (ALL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Karun Nair (DC) (BAT) (8 Credits) - IN

3) Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

I'm going all in on DC with my transfers as I expect them to bounce back strongly in a venue well-suited to their style of play. KL Rahul vs LSG is a fixture that lots of neutrals and fans are looking forward to, and I'm completely backing the DC wicket-keeper to make an impact against his former side.

Ad

The big boundaries, combined with his bold and attacking style of bowling, make Kuldeep Yadav a real wicket-taking threat in this match. The left-arm wrist-spinner finished with figures of 2/20 in four overs in the reverse fixture, and I'm expecting him to have another good game tonight.

Lastly, I'm counting on Karun Nair to come good with the bat in this fixture. A classy stroke-maker with a wide range of shots, he knows how to pace his innings well at a venue like the Ekana Stadium. While the LSG bowlers have managed to punch above their weight, they remain one of the weakest bowling rosters in the league, and I expect the DC batters to make merry against them.

Ad

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 40 - LSG vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 40 - LSG vs DC

Players playing in Match 40: Mitchell Marsh (LSG) (ALL) (9 Credits), Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Karun Nair (DC) (BAT) (8 Credits), and KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits).

Ad

KL Rahul is the first-choice captaincy pick for his consistency in the IPL, and his potential point to prove against LSG might aid his cause further. Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Karun Nair are the other options I'm considering, and I'll settle on one after the toss and the pitch report.

Other Players

Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 41

Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 42

Ad

Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 44

Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 47

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 43

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 41

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More