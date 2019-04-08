IPL Fantasy 2019, Match 23, CSK vs KKR: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?

The Chennai Super Kings will host the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 23 of Vivo IPL 2019 on April 9th at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both the sides will be eagerly looking forward to this encounter as the winner will occupy the top spot on the points table and reign supreme as the halfway point of the tournament approaches.

The last time these two sides met at this venue, fans were treated to a run fest, but the dynamics have changed and it will be tough to score runs on this pitch this time around.

CSK's top 3 haven't lived up to expectations. The likes of Watson and Raina have struggled and as a result, Faf du Plessis will be crucial in this match along with MS Dhoni. Meanwhile, CSK's spinners will look to capitalize on the home conditions and apply pressure on the KKR batsmen.

On that note, let's take a look at who the Fantasy X-Factor will be for this match.

KKR have a great top order and while their opening pair is destructive, it's really their middle order that has been calling the shots. The standout pick from KKR's middle order this season has been Nitish Rana and he is our Fantasy X-Factor for this match.

Rana has been excellent with the bat and has played a couple of match-winning knocks this season. He has looked confident in his stroke-play and has hit a ton of boundaries. Rana loves facing spin bowling and that's what he will get a lot of against CSK.

Due to the slow nature of the wicket, Rana might also be called up to bowl. He has picked up a couple of wickets this season and could get additional points in that department as well.

