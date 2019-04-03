IPL Fantasy 2019, MI vs CSK: Who would be the Fantasy X-factor in today's game?

MSD has been in good touch for CSK this season

IPL can be a strange tournament where world-beating stars like Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers can't buy a win for RCB leaving them languishing at the bottom of the points table.

A lot of teams have been performing well so far is because the team has stood up and different players have contributed in each game.

In tonight's high octane clash at the Wankhede stadium featuring Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, one can expect fireworks. On a pitch that has traditionally offered true pace and bounce which has helped teams score freely, MI would look to break CSK's unbeaten start to this IPL.

CSK have had problems with the top order of their batting really not clicking. The lower order and the performance of their bowlers have come to the aid of the defending IPL champions. But on a pitch like the Wankhede, CSK would need to put on sufficient runs on the board to test MI.

They have the batting firepower, it's just that no one has clicked thus far. In the last game MSD played a fantastic knock where he absorbed the pressure and accelerated at the back end to help CSK get past RR.

Considering the match is being played in the home of Mumbai Indians, there is one batsman from CSK who was a former MI player for eight seasons who can come to the party tonight. Considering his lean run so far, most of the fantasy team owners may have not considered him.

Ambati Rayudu

The Fantasy X-factor for today's game is Ambati Rayudu. Like most batsmen, Ambati Rayudu enjoys the ball coming on to the bat. Rayudu takes his time to settle in but once he's set, the former Mumbai Indians star can convert the start into something big.

It was IPL 2018 that transformed his career, as he was bought by CSK and took over the opener's position. His partnership with Shane Watson has been instrumental in many wins for CSK. It is on the back of his performances for CSK last year that Ambati Rayudu got selected for the Indian ODI team.

Ambati Rayudu amassed 602 runs in 16 games for CSK in last year's IPL. He is capable of increasing the scoring rate at will. A definite plus to have in any fantasy team. Sometimes when a player is up against his old franchise on their home turf, all the rustiness will vanish.

Consistency at the top of the order is something that's missing for CSK so far in IPL 2019. And they have got the perfect opportunity tonight to get that sorted. Ambati Rayudu has good knowledge of the Wankhede track having represented MI for eight seasons. He's due for a big one and this game should most likely see him get into touch.

