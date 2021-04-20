KKR v CSK, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders square off against Chennai Super Kings in match number 15 of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 21st of April, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) finally fly out of Chennai and they will be happy to be travelling to Mumbai, a venue which has quite a bit of pace and bounce. Moreover, it will also assist their stroke makers and power-hitters.

It hasn’t been the best of starts for Eoin Morgan and co. They did record a win in their season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as their top-order set up the game with a score of 187 and the bowlers combined together to restrict SRH to 177. But since then, the batting has struggled. They failed to chase down 153 against Mumbai Indians (MI) and fell 10 runs short despite being 122/4 at the end of 15 overs in that run-chase. In their third game, they were outplayed. Royal Challengers Bangalore racked up 204 and it was always going to be a lot of runs to chase down. Eventually KKR lost by 38 runs.

Barring the last game against RCB, the bowling has been decent but they need to step up, especially on a ground like Wankhede which could see them being carted around for fun. The power-packed middle-order hasn’t got going so far but they will enjoy the conditions in Mumbai where the ball comes on a lot better. Thus, that middle-order will be crucial.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made a stellar comeback after losing that first game against Delhi Capitals. The batters haven’t really got big scores but the batting depth has bailed them out and has helped them get to 180+ totals batting first. The bowling which looked toothless in the first game has managed to bounce back well and have produced a couple of clinical performances.

Thus, CSK don’t have a lot of worry about. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s form may be a worry but CSK will back him and Dhoni doesn’t like chopping and changing too much anyway. Another cause of concern may be lack of game time for Dhoni in the middle. He has batted a total of 19 deliveries in this season and looked rusty when he batted against Rajasthan.

Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan/Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti/Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Captaincy Picks

Andre Russell: Andre Russell finally got a few runs in the last game as he smashed 31 off 20 balls against RCB. He seemed to be striking the ball well and struck a few boundaries off the middle. Moreover, the short boundaries and the flat tracks at the Wankhede will only assist Russell’s power game. He is bowling well too. He comes in and bowls at the death and invariably picks a couple of wickets. Thus, his all-round ability makes him an effective choice as fantasy captain.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has been very consistent in this season for CSK. The England off-spinning all-rounder has been a revelation at No. 3 and he has consistently got solid starts. He has made 108 runs at a strike-rate of 144.00 and is the leading run-getter for CSK so far this season. Moreover, he can be a real handful with the ball as well, like he showed in the last game against RR when he picked up 3/7 in three overs. Thus, Ali’s stocks and popularity as fantasy captain have gone up several notches and he will be a top captaincy option.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

Advertisement

KKR v CSK Fan2Play Team Tips

2-Player Team

Andre Russell, Moeen Ali

3-Player Team

Shubman Gill, Pat Cummins, Faf du Plessis

4-Player Team

Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali

11-Player Team

Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell, Deepak Chahar, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy

Fan2Play Fantasy app believes in user’s winning chances. Playing Fantasy Sports on Fan2Play gives you a 50% guarantee of winning with their 2/3/4 Player Challenge mode. You can create your Fantasy teams with just 2/3/4 Players & take the Panga.

New User benefits are the best and are driving a lot of users to their app. You get Free Entry contests in all IPL Matches + 100% Bonus Contest for all users + you get 200% Welcome Bonus cashback on your first deposit.

To Download the app, Click Here: http://www.fan2play.com/