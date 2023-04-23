KKR vs CSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 23rd, 2023  

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to cross swords in Match No. 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, April 23. The KKR vs CSK match will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, are placed third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.355. They will go into the game after beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets.

The Knights, on the other hand, are languishing in eighth place with four points and a net run rate of +0.214. They are currently on a three-match losing streak and lost to the Delhi Capitals by four wickets in their previous game.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for CSK vs KKR. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Devon Conway (DW) – 9 credits

Devon Conway of CSK. Courtesy: IPL

Devon Conway has been in brilliant form for the Super Kings and should be picked for the KKR vs CSK match. The left-handed batter has scored 258 runs from six games at an average of 51.60 and a strike rate of 144.13. The Kiwi notched a fifty against the Sunrisers and the knock should hold him in good stead for tonight's game.

#2 Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) – 9 credits

Venkatesh Iyer of KKR. Courtesy: IPL

Venkatesh Iyer has been the standout batter for the Knights in the tournament. Hence, fantasy teams should pick him for the KKR vs CSK match. The southpaw has scored 234 runs from six matches at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 168.35. Although he is yet to bowl, Iyer is more than capable in that department.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) – 9 credits

Ravindra Jadeja of CSK. Courtesy: IPL

Ravindra Jadeja has been brilliant with the ball for the Super Kings this season and should be picked for the KKR vs CSK match. Jadeja has picked up nine wickets from six matches at an average of 15.78. He is also more than handy with the bat, although he hasn’t quite flourished in that department just yet.

