KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Match 21 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) sees the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi.

After three defeats on the trot, MS Dhoni's men recovered brilliantly to thrash the Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets. Faf du Plessis continued his charge for the Orange Cap, while Shane Watson made a welcome and long-overdue return to form. CSK will by buoyed by their dominant win, and will want to keep the momentum going against KKR.

KKR, on the other hand, fell short against the Delhi Capitals in their previous game in what was a high-scoring Sharjah thriller. Eoin Morgan and Nitish Rana played well for the 2-time IPL champions, who eventually fell short by 18 runs to suffer their first defeat in three games.

Both teams have a lot to play for as they attempt to make their way up what is a heavily congested IPL 2020 points table. Here are 3 players you can pick to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

#3 Andre Russell

Andre Russell has yet to light up IPL 2020 in a way only he can

Andre Russell has shown flashes of what he's capable of, but he's yet to light up IPL 2020 like he has past editions of the tournament. The West Indian will be up against a CSK bowling attack that hasn't been in great form, with the spinners in particular bearing the brunt of the opposition on more than one occassion.

Russell's abilities will be perfectly suited to take on the Men in Yellow, whose best death bowler is countryman Dwayne Bravo. The KKR all-rounder might finally register a big score in IPL 2020 while taking on an opposition that he has an excellent record against.

Russell has also been good at the death for KKR, and was their most economical bowler (apart from taking 2 wickets) in their previous game. The 2-time MVP is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

#2 Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu didn't get to bat in the previous game against KXIP

After his match-winning half-century in CSK's IPL 2020 season opener against the Mumbai Indians, Ambati Rayudu suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out of a couple of games. His return hasn't gone to plan, though.

Rayudu missed the ball by almost a foot to get bowled against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and wasn't called upon to bat against the Kings XI Punjab. While both Watson and Du Plessis are in good nick, they can't be expected to dish out another massive opening stand, and the impetus will fall on the Hyderabad batsman, who is expected to walk in at the fall of the first wicket.

Rayudu has shown that he's in good form, and he'll be itching to replicate his Man of the Match performance from the first game. The right-hander is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

#1 Shubman Gill

Gill has blown hot and cold in IPL 2020

Shubman Gill has played a couple of eye-catching knocks in IPL 2020, but he was forced to accelerate at a pace that is probably beyond his capabilities in the previous game against the Delhi Capitals.

Against CSK, who have struggled with the new ball in the last two games due to the absence of Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi, the youngster could be free to play his natural game. Gill is a reliable batsman who times the ball sweetly, and Abu Dhabi might be the venue that is best suited for him to work his magic.

The 21-year-old is in great form, and is an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 game.