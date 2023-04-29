KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 39

The 39th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, April 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction.

After a run of four losses, the Kolkata Knight Riders returned to winning ways by beating the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Jason Roy have hit their strides of late and will be keen to continue their form.

As for the Gujarat Titans, they sit pretty in the top half of the points table with five wins in seven matches. They have a well-rounded squad with plenty of firepower on both fronts and will start as the clear favorites.

With two key points up for grabs, another riveting contest beckons between the two sides in Kolkata.

KKR vs GT Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 39

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the 39th match of IPL 2023 in Kolkata on Saturday. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs GT, IPL 2023, Match 39

Date and Time: April 29th, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

KKR vs GT pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 39

The average first-innings score at the venue this season reads 222, indicating a good batting track. Spinners have accounted for the majority of the wickets here, with there being some help available with the new ball as well. With this being a day game, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Record in IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

1st-innings score: 222

2nd-innings score: 171

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 3

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 0

KKR vs GT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gujarat Titans injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans probable playing 11

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

Kolkata Knight Riders injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur/David Wiese, Lockie Ferguson/Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR vs GT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Wriddhiman Saha (7 matches, 171 runs, Average: 24.42)

Wriddhiman Saha has been decent at the top of the order for the Gujarat Titans. Saha has scored 171 runs in seven matches, making impactful cameos alongside Shubman Gill.

With Saha also adding value with the keeping gloves, he is a top pick for your KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Nitish Rana (8 matches, 229 runs, Average: 28.62)

Nitish Rana is one of KKR's top batters this season with 229 runs in eight matches. Although he is averaging only 28.62 in IPL 2023, Rana comes into the game on the back of a 21-ball 48 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With Rana also utilizing himself on the bowling front, he could be a good pick for your KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hardik Pandya (8 matches, 128 runs, 2 wickets)

Hardik Pandya is slowly finding his feet this season with 128 runs and two wickets in eight matches. While Hardik has a fifty to his name batting at No. 3 in IPL 2023, he is also bowling with the new ball, holding him in good stead.

With Hardik bound to play a part with both the bat and ball, he is a must-have in your KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Varun Chakravarthy (8 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 18.38)

Varun Chakravarthy is the Kolkata Knight Riders' top wicket-taker this season. He has taken 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 18.38. Chakravarthy comes into this game on the back of a four-wicket haul against RCB, holding him in high regard.

Given his form and the conditions on offer, Varun is a top pick for your KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

KKR vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is among the top run-scorers this season with 284 runs in seven matches. He has a couple of fifties and an average of 40.57 to his credit.

Given his experience of playing at Eden Gardens and his ability against pace and spin, Gill is a top captaincy choice for your KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell has not been in the best of form this season. However, he has shown glimpses of his ability with 108 runs and five wickets in seven matches. He has a decent record in Kolkata and is expected to play a big role with both the bat and ball.

With Russell due for a big performance, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rashid Khan 14 wickets in 8 matches Shubman Gill 284 runs in 7 matches Jason Roy 160 runs in 3 matches Venkatesh Iyer 285 runs in 8 matches Varun Chakravarthy 13 wickets in 8 matches

KKR vs GT match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 39

Rashid Khan has been sensational with the ball this season, picking up 14 wickets in eight matches. Although he has been a touch more expensive than usual, Rashid has not missed a beat in terms of wicket-taking ability.

With Rashid also capable of scoring quick and valuable runs, he is a brilliant differential choice for your KKR vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill (vc)

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: David Miller, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Andre Russell (c), Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma

