KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Match 18 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Dubai.

Both teams have had dismal starts to their IPL 2020 campaigns, and are placed 7th and 8th respectively on the points table with only 1 win in 4 games each.

CSK have been affected by the woeful form of most of their batsmen, and even the returns of Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo couldn't catapult them to a win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous game. The victory in the IPL 2020 season opener over the Mumbai Indians now seems like a distant memory, and CSK need to fast turn things around if they are to make a run for the playoffs.

KXIP, on the other hand, are slightly unlucky to find themselves in the position that they are in at the moment. A Super Over loss to the Delhi Capitals and a late Rahul Tewatia assault have condemned them to a couple of heart-breaking defeats, and KL Rahul will know that his team can do much better.

With all to play for for both teams, we take a look at 3 players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

#3 Faf du Plessis

Du Plessis has been CSK's lone warrior with the bat in IPL 2020

Faf du Plessis has been the only CSK batsman to show some promise in IPL 2020, and is in contention for the Orange Cap. The South African has now begun opening the innings in the absence of Murali Vijay, but was unfortunate to be run out in the previous game against the Sunrisers.

Du Plessis has single-handedly carried the CSK batting lineup so far, and despite his excellent form, he has been without a big score in the last two games.

The former Proteas skipper can be backed to come good for the Men in Yellow against KXIP, and is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

#2 KL Rahul

KL Rahul has a good record against CSK

KXIP skipper KL Rahul has been on the receiving end of some misfortune in IPL 2020, but he was largely responsible for his own downfall against the Mumbai Indians as he attempted an ill-fated paddle off Rahul Chahar.

With Dwayne Bravo back into the team, CSK have only two recognised new-ball bowlers - Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran. And if Rahul plays out the in-form Chahar, whom he has a good record against, he will be able to take the attack to the others, given that he has played with the Englishman at KXIP.

Rahul is in unbelievable form, and it is highly unlikely that he will miss out two games in a row. The KXIP captain is a great choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 game.

#1 Sam Curran

Sam Curran has been invaluable for CSK in IPL 2020

Perhaps the standout performer for CSK in IPL 2020 so far, Sam Curran has shown signs of his immense potential with both bat and ball.

Although the 22-year-old bowled a poor 3rd over in the previous game against the Sunrisers and wasn't given a 4th, he is one of MS Dhoni's most important bowlers. Curran has picked up wickets regularly, and has made an early run to the top 10 of the Purple Cap rankings.

Moreover, the Englishman has played some blinding cameos that must have certainly thrown his name into the ring for a spot higher up the order. Curran is bound to get a promotion up the order sometime soon, and it is highly likely that he will walk in earlier than the No. 7 position that he played at in the previous game.

The CSK all-rounder is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KXIP vs CSK IPL 2020 game.