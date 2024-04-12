LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 26

The 26th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) squaring off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LKN vs DC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Super Giants have had a great start to the 2024 season as they have won three of their last four matches, and are currently placed third in the points table. Capitals, on the other hand, are last in the points table with only one win of their five matches in the 2024 season.

These two sides have locked horns three times, and all three matches have been dominated by the Super Giants.

LKN vs DC Match Details

The 26th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 12 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LKN vs DC, 26th Match

Date and Time: 12th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

There are two pitches at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. One pitch is slow where spinners are crucial, while the other pitch is good for batters. So, do keep a watch on which pitch the match will be played on. The last IPL match played here was between Lucknow SuperGiants and Gujarat Titans, where a total of 293 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

LKN vs DC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

LKN - W W W L L

DC - L L W L L

LKN vs DC Probable Playing XI

LKN Playing XI

No injury updates

KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav, M. Siddharth

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra

LKN vs DC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 269 runs in 8 matches played at this venue and has a very good average against Delhi Capitals. Quinton de Kock is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

David Warner

David Warner looks performing at this venue. He smashed 56 runs last time when he played at this venue against Lucknow SuperGiants. Tristan Stubbs is another good batter pick who has smashed 174 runs in the last 5 matches.

All-rounders

Axar Patel

Axar Patel and Marcus Stoinis are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Krunal Pandya is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. All three players are not only expected to perform with bat, but also show their performance with bowling at this venue.

Bowlers

Yash Thakur

The top bowler option for today's Dream11 team is Yash Thakur. The pitch conditions will heavily favor him and he has already taken 6 wickets in the last three matches. Khaleel Ahmed is another good bowler who has taken 4 wickets in the 2 matches played at this venue.

LKN vs DC match captain and vice-captain choices

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is in top-notch form and he played a beautiful innings of 81 runs in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This makes him the top captaincy option. He has an average of 29 in 12 head-to-head matches and also smashed 76 runs in 3 venue matches.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul loves performing against Delhi Capitals and pitch is also expected to assist him. He has an exceptional venue record of 269 runs in just 8 matches. He also has an average of 29 against Delhi Capitals.

5 Must-Picks for LKN vs DC, 26th Match

KL Rahul

Quinton de Kock

Krunal Pandya

Axar Patel

David Warner

Lucknow SuperGiants vs Delhi Capitals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lucknow SuperGiants vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, N Pooran, Q de Kock (c), R Pant

Batters: T Stubbs, P Shaw, D Warner (vc)

All-rounders: M Stoinis, A Patel, K Pandya

Bowlers: Y Thakur

Lucknow SuperGiants vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul (c), N Pooran, Q de Kock, R Pant

Batters: D Warner

All-rounders: M Stoinis, A Patel (vc), K Pandya

Bowlers: Y Thakur, K Ahmed, A Nortje