LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 48

The 48th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LKN) square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LKN vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Lucknow Super Giants have won five out of nine matches. They are currently placed fifth in the points table. The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are second last in the 2024 points table with only three wins of their last nine matches.

These two sides have locked horns four times, and the Lucknow Super Giants have dominated in three matches. The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have won only one match.

LKN vs MI Match Details

The 48th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 30 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LKN vs MI, 48th Match

Date and Time: April 30, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

There are two pitches at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. One pitch is slow where spinners are crucial, while the other pitch is good for batters. So, do keep a watch on which pitch the match will be played on.

The last IPL match played here was between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Rajasthan Royals, which was on batter-friendly pitch and a total of 395 runs were scored at a loss of right wickets. The Lucknow Super Giants have won six of their 11 games at this venue.

LKN vs MI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

LKN - L W W L L

MI - L L W L W

LKN vs MI Probable Playing XI

LKN Playing XI

No injury updates

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, and Yash Thakur.

MI Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Jasprit Bumrah, and Nuwan Thushara.

LKN vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has already smashed 378 runs in just nine matches. He has an average of 87 against the Mumbai Indians. Quinton de Kock is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match. He has smashed a total of 157 runs in the six matches at this ground.

Batters

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma loves performing against the Lucknow Super Giants. He has already smashed 311 runs in the last nine matches. He has smashed a total of 192 runs in just 3 matches at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are other good options for today's matches.

All-rounders

Marcus Stoinis

Hardik Pandya and Marcus Stoinis are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Marcus Stoinis played a beautiful innings of 124 runs in just 63 balls in the match against Chennai Super Kings. Krunal Pandya is another good all-rounder option for today's match.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

The top bowler option for today's Dream11 team is Jasprit Bumrah. The pitch conditions will heavily favor him and he has already taken 14 wickets in the last nine matches. Yash Thakur is another good bowler who has taken 10 wickets in the last eight matches.

LKN vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is in exceptional form and you can expect another good innings from him in today's match. He has already smashed 378 runs in the last nine matches. He has also smashed 867 runs in 16 head-to-head matches at an average of 87. This makes him the best captaincy option for today’s match.

Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma has shown his class in this year's IPL as he is smashing runs in each and every match. He has smashed 336 runs in the last nine matches. He has also smashed 90 runs in three head-to-head matches at a strike rate of 120. You can expect another good innings from him in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for LKN vs MI, 48th Match

KL Rahul

Tilak Varma

Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah

Marcus Stoinis

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making in-form players the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, N Pooran, Q de Kock, Ishan Kishan

Batters: R Sharma, T Varma, S Yadav

All-rounders: M Stoinis, H Pandya

Bowlers: J Bumrah, Y Thakur

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, N Pooran, Q de Kock, Ishan Kishan

Batters: R Sharma, T Varma

All-rounders: M Stoinis, K Pandya

Bowlers: J Bumrah, Y Thakur, P Chawla

